Koyo release new song “Straight North” (watch the video)

Long Island emo torch-carriers Koyo recently signed to Pure Noise and released the new single "Ten Digits Away," which raised the bar for this already-great band and transcended their influences more than anything they'd released prior. Now they've put out their second single for the label, "Straight North," and it continues down that same very appealing path as its predecessor.

"Like a lot of the bands Koyo is inspired by, I feel we exist on a bit of a spectrum sonically," says singer Joey Chiaramonte. "Some songs are more high energy and inspired by hardcore, others are more nuanced and ballad-like. 'Straight North' exists more on the ballad side of the spectrum."

"'Straight North' is a sister song of sorts to a track on our first EP called 'Heaven So Heavy,'" Joey continues. "This song was written before any of the previous material. It’d been in the chamber for almost two years before we actually decided to record it as a single. Although it’s about a now very distant time in my life, I feel there’s potentially something tangible and meaningful there for people who may have felt or feel a similar way. I hope people can relate."

"Our goal isn’t so much to exit where we came from," added guitarist Harold Griffin, "but to stretch the boundaries of what we can be and what Koyo is. We’re heavily influenced by the early- to mid-2000s hardcore-adjacent emo and pop-punk scene. It specifically catered to Long Island bands when it started, but now what Koyo is probably relates to other bands that aren’t so geographically concentrated. They can be from anywhere – it’s more the timeframe that’s more called back to with what we write."

Listen and watch the video for the new song below. As mentioned, Koyo are opening Knocked Loose's tour, alongside Movements and Kublai Khan TX. That includes NYC-area shows on May 6 at Starland Ballroom and May 8 at The Paramount. They were also just added to Furnace Fest. All dates are listed below.

Koyo were also one of the many bands who recently spoke about Silent Majority's influence to coincide with the 25th anniversary reissue of Life of a Spectator.

Koyo -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan TX:

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/03 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum

04/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

04/06 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

04/07 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/16 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theater

04/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

04/24 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

04/30 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

05/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

05/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/23-25 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest