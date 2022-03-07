Koyo sign to Pure Noise, release new single “Ten Digits Away”

Long Island hardcore-infused emo band Koyo (who we recently included on lists of hardcore and emo bands to watch) have just signed to Pure Noise and released their first single for the label, "Ten Digits Away." Vocalist Joey Chiaramonte says:

"Ten Digits" Away feels so time and place to the band right now, it feels like a special moment. It’s everything I love about The music we make with Koyo perfected in its purest, realest, most honest form. True to everything we’re inspired by and pull from, but also true to the identity the band has formed for itself as we’ve continued writing music. This song is largely about communicating, facing, and accepting feelings. Things I’m not very good at truthfully. Feelings change, they grow, they dissipate, they linger in limbo and unknowns. I think the harder moments in life that come from that are some of the most relatable. As a terrible communicator, I think for once I’ve said exactly what I wanted to say in this song.

The song retains the early 2000s Long Island emo vibes of Koyo's first two EPs (2020's Painting Words Into Lines and 2021's Triple B Records-released Drives Out East), but it's clearly a step forward for the band. The production feels bigger and more modern, and Koyo are continuing to carve out their own identity, not just worship their heroes. Listen and watch the Mason Mercer-directed video below.

Koyo will soon be on the road opening Knocked Loose's tour (alongside Movements and Kublai Khan TX), and that tour hits the NYC-area on May 6 at Starland Ballroom and May 8 at The Paramount. All dates are listed below.

Knocked Loose / Movements / Kublai Khan TX / Koyo -- 2022 Tour Dates

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/03 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum

04/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

04/06 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

04/07 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/16 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theater

04/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

04/24 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

04/30 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

05/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

05/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount