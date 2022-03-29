Kraftwerk add dates to 2022 3-D tour, releasing Remixes compilation
After being rescheduled because of the pandemic, the North American leg of Kraftwerk's 3-D Tour, featuring a unique mix of music, performance art and 3D visuals, is set to kick off on May 27 in St Louis. They've added a few new dates to the run: June 14 at State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ; June 15 at College St. Music Hall in New Haven, CT; and June 26 at The Momentary in Bentonville, AK. Tickets to the New Brunswick and New Haven shows go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 ET.
The tour also includes dates in NYC (Radio City Music Hall on June 17) and Los Angeles (Shrine Auditorium on July 5), as well as Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, Austin, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more. See all dates below.
In addition to their tour, Kraftwerk are releasing their Remixes compilation album on April 8 in the US (pre-order on vinyl or CD). The 19 official remixes it features, taken from various 12", CD singles, and digital releases from 1991-2021, include Kraftwerk's own, and contributions from François Kervorkian, William Orbit, Étienne de Crécy, Orbital, Underground Resistance, DJ Rolando and Hot Chip.
KRAFTWERK: 2022 TOUR
27 MAY 2022 ST LOUIS THE PAGEANT
29 MAY 2022 CLEVELAND CONNOR PALACE
01 JUN 2022 MINNEAPOLIS STATE THEATRE
02 JUN 2022 CHICAGO ARAGON BALLROOM
04 JUN 2022 DETROIT MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE
06 JUN 2022 TORONTO MASSEY HALL
08 JUN 2022 MONTREAL SALLE WILFIED PELLETIER
10 JUN 2022 NORTH ADAMS MASS MOCA
11 JUN 2022 BOSTON BOCH CENTER WANG THEATRE
14 JUN 2022 NEW BRUNSWICK STATE THEATRE
15 JUN 2022 NEW HAVEN COLLEGE ST MUSIC
17 JUN 2022 NEW YORK RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL
18 JUN 2022 PHILADELPHIA THE MET
19 JUN 2022 WASHINGTON THE ANTHEM
22 JUN 2022 ORLANDO DR PHILLIPS CENTER
24 JUN 2022 NASHVILLE RYMAN AUDITORIUM
25 JUN 2022 MEMPHIS CROSSTOWN THEATER
26 JUN 2022 BENTONVILLE THE MOMENTARY
27 JUN 2022 AUSTIN MOODY THEATRE
28 JUN 2022 DALLAS MUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK
30 JUN 2022 MORRISON RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
03 JUL 2022 SAN DIEGO CIVIC THEATRE
05 JUL 2022 LOS ANGELES SHRINE AUDITORIUM
06 JUL 2022 SAN FRANCISCO CIVIC AUDITORIUM
08 JUL 2022 PORTLAND ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL
09 JUL 2022 SEATTLE PARAMOUNT THEATRE
10 JUL 2022 VANCOUVER ORPHEUM THEATRE