Kraftwerk add dates to 2022 3-D tour, releasing Remixes compilation

After being rescheduled because of the pandemic, the North American leg of Kraftwerk's 3-D Tour, featuring a unique mix of music, performance art and 3D visuals, is set to kick off on May 27 in St Louis. They've added a few new dates to the run: June 14 at State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ; June 15 at College St. Music Hall in New Haven, CT; and June 26 at The Momentary in Bentonville, AK. Tickets to the New Brunswick and New Haven shows go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 ET.

The tour also includes dates in NYC (Radio City Music Hall on June 17) and Los Angeles (Shrine Auditorium on July 5), as well as Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, Austin, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more. See all dates below.

In addition to their tour, Kraftwerk are releasing their Remixes compilation album on April 8 in the US (pre-order on vinyl or CD). The 19 official remixes it features, taken from various 12", CD singles, and digital releases from 1991-2021, include Kraftwerk's own, and contributions from François Kervorkian, William Orbit, Étienne de Crécy, Orbital, Underground Resistance, DJ Rolando and Hot Chip.

Get Kraftwerk classics like Radio-Activity, Autobahn, Tour de France and more on colored vinyl in the BV store.

KRAFTWERK: 2022 TOUR

27 MAY 2022 ST LOUIS THE PAGEANT

29 MAY 2022 CLEVELAND CONNOR PALACE

01 JUN 2022 MINNEAPOLIS STATE THEATRE

02 JUN 2022 CHICAGO ARAGON BALLROOM

04 JUN 2022 DETROIT MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE

06 JUN 2022 TORONTO MASSEY HALL

08 JUN 2022 MONTREAL SALLE WILFIED PELLETIER

10 JUN 2022 NORTH ADAMS MASS MOCA

11 JUN 2022 BOSTON BOCH CENTER WANG THEATRE

14 JUN 2022 NEW BRUNSWICK STATE THEATRE

15 JUN 2022 NEW HAVEN COLLEGE ST MUSIC

17 JUN 2022 NEW YORK RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

18 JUN 2022 PHILADELPHIA THE MET

19 JUN 2022 WASHINGTON THE ANTHEM

22 JUN 2022 ORLANDO DR PHILLIPS CENTER

24 JUN 2022 NASHVILLE RYMAN AUDITORIUM

25 JUN 2022 MEMPHIS CROSSTOWN THEATER

26 JUN 2022 BENTONVILLE THE MOMENTARY

27 JUN 2022 AUSTIN MOODY THEATRE

28 JUN 2022 DALLAS MUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK

30 JUN 2022 MORRISON RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

03 JUL 2022 SAN DIEGO CIVIC THEATRE

05 JUL 2022 LOS ANGELES SHRINE AUDITORIUM

06 JUL 2022 SAN FRANCISCO CIVIC AUDITORIUM

08 JUL 2022 PORTLAND ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL

09 JUL 2022 SEATTLE PARAMOUNT THEATRE

10 JUL 2022 VANCOUVER ORPHEUM THEATRE