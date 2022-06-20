Kraftwerk brought their 3-D tour to Radio City Music Hall (pics, setlist, video)

German electronic music icons Kraftwerk are celebrating their 50th anniversary -- a couple years late due to the pandemic -- with a updated revival of their 3-D tour that has founding member Ralf Hütter, along with Fritz Hilpert, Henning Schmitz, and Falk Grieffenhagen, running through their krautrock classics with eye-popping visuals. The tour hit NYC at Radio City Music Hall on Friday night (6/17).

You might wonder how exciting a show could be be with four musicians who stay mostly motionless behind keyboard stands, but the 3-D visuals -- everyone was given white polarized glasses on the way in -- accompanied by the still futuristic sounds of "Autobahn," "Computer World," "The Model," "Computer Love," "Trans Europe Express," "Pocket Calculator" and more, made for a spectacular audiovisual evening. Like they've done before, there were robot versions of Kraftwerk for "The Robots," which closed out the main set, and the show ended with a medley of "Non Stop," "Boing Boom Tschak," and "Music Non Stop."

Check out photos from the Radio City show by P Squared, along with the setlist and fan-shot video, below.

SETLIST: Kraftwerk @ Radio City Music Hall 6/17/2022

Meine Damen Und Herren

Numbers / Computer World / Computer World 2

It's More Fun to Compute / Home Computer

Spacelab

Airwaves / Tango

The Man-Machine

Electric Café

Autobahn

Computer Love

The Model

Neon Lights

Geiger Counter / Radioactivity

Metropolis

Tour de France / Chrono / Étape 2

Trans Europe Express / Abzug / Metal on Metal

The Robots / Robotronik

Encore:

Expo 2000

Planet of Visions

Pocket Calculator

Non Stop / Boing Boom Tschak / Music Non Stop