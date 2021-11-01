Kraftwerk reschedule 3-D Tour for 2022

Having just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, Kraftwerk have now announced rescheduled dates for their 3-D Tour which was supposed to have happened last year but got canceled due to the pandemic. The 24 date North American tour kicks off May 27 in St Louis and wraps up July 10 in Vancouver, and it features a unique mix of music, performance art and awesome 3D visuals. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date is June 17 at Radio City Music Hall and the L.A. show is at Shrine Auditorium on July 5. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.

These 2022 dates, including European shows happening before North America, mark Kraftwerk's first shows since the death of founding member Florian Schneider in 2020.

You can get Kraftwerk classics like Radio-Activity, Autobahn, Tour de France and more on colored vinyl in the BV shop.

KRAFTWERK - 2022 TOUR DATES

02 MAY 2022 - MILANO TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI

03 MAY 2022 - MILANO TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI

05 MAY 2022 - PARMA TEATRO REGIO

07 MAY 2022 - PADOVA GRAN TEATRO GEOX

10 MAY 2022 - NIMES LA PALOMA

11 MAY 2022 - GENF ARENA

12 MAY 2022 - CLERMONT-FERRAND LA COOPERATIVE DE MAI

14 MAY 2022 - BONN HOFGARTEN

May 27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

Jun 1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Jun 2 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Jun 4 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

Jun 6 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Jun 8 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Jun 10 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA

Jun 11 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jun 17 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Jun 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Jun 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Jun 22 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center

Jun 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Jun 25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Theater

Jun 27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

Jun 28 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Jun 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 3 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

Jul 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

Jul 6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Jul 8 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Jul 9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Jul 10 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

04 AUG - SKANDERBORG SMUKFEST

26 AUG - PARIS ROCK EN SEINE