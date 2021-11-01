Kraftwerk reschedule 3-D Tour for 2022
Having just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, Kraftwerk have now announced rescheduled dates for their 3-D Tour which was supposed to have happened last year but got canceled due to the pandemic. The 24 date North American tour kicks off May 27 in St Louis and wraps up July 10 in Vancouver, and it features a unique mix of music, performance art and awesome 3D visuals. All dates are listed below.
The NYC date is June 17 at Radio City Music Hall and the L.A. show is at Shrine Auditorium on July 5. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.
These 2022 dates, including European shows happening before North America, mark Kraftwerk's first shows since the death of founding member Florian Schneider in 2020.
KRAFTWERK - 2022 TOUR DATES
02 MAY 2022 - MILANO TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI
03 MAY 2022 - MILANO TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI
05 MAY 2022 - PARMA TEATRO REGIO
07 MAY 2022 - PADOVA GRAN TEATRO GEOX
10 MAY 2022 - NIMES LA PALOMA
11 MAY 2022 - GENF ARENA
12 MAY 2022 - CLERMONT-FERRAND LA COOPERATIVE DE MAI
14 MAY 2022 - BONN HOFGARTEN
May 27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace
Jun 1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Jun 2 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Jun 4 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit
Jun 6 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Jun 8 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Jun 10 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA
Jun 11 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 17 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Jun 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Jun 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Jun 22 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center
Jun 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Jun 25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Theater
Jun 27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
Jun 28 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
Jun 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 3 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
Jul 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
Jul 6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Jul 8 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jul 9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Jul 10 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
04 AUG - SKANDERBORG SMUKFEST
26 AUG - PARIS ROCK EN SEINE