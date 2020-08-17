Kraftwerk, Sigur Ros, St. Vincent & more streaming Hollywood Bowl sets

For the first time in the venue's history, Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl had to cancel its 2020 season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and KCRW are presenting a series of broadcasts featuring previously recorded live concerts from the venue. KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl will air on KCRW and KCRW.com on Sundays through mid-October.

The first episode, featuring the September 18, 2016 Hollywood Bowl debut of Kraftwerk, will air on Sunday, August 23 at 9:30 PM EST (6:30 PM PST). This episode, hosted by KCRW's Anne Litt, will also include Japanese synthpop icons Yellow Magic Orchestra, who performed at the Bowl on June 26, 2011.

"Building on our long and rich history with KCRW on the World Music Series at the Hollywood Bowl over the last 20 years, the LA Phil is thrilled to continue this valuable partnership by bringing music from the series to our audience in Los Angeles and beyond in a new way. We appreciate our artists collaborating with us and look forward to seeing everyone back at the Bowl next summer," said Johanna Rees, Los Angeles Philharmonic Senior Director of Presentations.

Future episodes (which will run from August 23 thru October 11) will feature archival performances from acts including Blondie, Flying Lotus, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, Santigold, Sigur Rós, St. Vincent, and more. See the full list below, and stay tuned for the complete schedule.

In other news, Sigur Rós' Jónsi has a new solo album on the way, and recently unveiled a new single with former Cocteau Twins vocalist, Liz Fraser.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, has been sharing covers during coronavirus lockdown, and recently covered Tool's "Forty Six & 2."

KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl Lineup

Kraftwerk (September 18, 2016)

Yellow Magic Orchesta (June 26, 2011)

Blondie (July 9, 2017)

Cibo Matto (June 26, 2011)

Devotchka (July 14, 2013)

Femi Kuti (June 21, 2009)

Flying Lotus (June 17, 2018)

Janelle Monáe (June 12, 2016)

Jimmy Cliff (July 25, 2010)

Little Dragon (June 17, 2018)

Robyn (June 29, 2014)

Rodrigo y Gabriela (July 14, 2013)

Santigold (June 21, 2009)

Sigur Rós (September 24, 2016)

St. Vincent (August 30, 2015)

Toro y Moi (June 16, 2019).