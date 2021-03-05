Krallice release new album ‘Demonic Wealth’ (and a music video)

Krallice continue to drop unannounced new music at a highly prolific rate, and, following August 2020's Mass Cathexis (which features Neurosis' Dave Edwardson), the band have just dropped a new eight-song album: Demonic Wealth. As of now, it's only on Bandcamp digitally (but you can pre-order physical copies from P2), and today (3/5) is one of Bandcamp's fundraisers where 100% of profits go directly to the artist, so today would be a good day to pick this album up. This one seems to be more atmospheric and keyboard-heavy than usual, but still has its fair share of avant-garde black metal fury. They also made a video for the song "Still." Listen to the whole thing and watch the video below.

The album was "conceived, recorded, and executed in isolation" and you can read the credits below for more background on that.

Credits

Lev Weinstein - Drums

Colin Marston - Guitars, Keyboards, Bass

Mick Barr - Vocals

Nicholas McMaster - Bass

All songs initiation: Lev

All songs songwriting: Colin

All songs words: Mick

Isolation recording sessions:

Drums recorded at the Mouth 3 on a phone

Vocals recorded in the car by the swamp

Bass recorded.

Guitars, keyboards, other bass, reamping, mixing, mastering at Menegroth the thousands cave.

--

