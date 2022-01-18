Krallice releasing new album ‘Crystalline Exhaustion’ next week, share 14-minute title track

Long-running, prolific, boundary-pushing Brooklyn black metallers Krallice will follow 2021's Demonic Wealth with a new album, Crystalline Exhaustion, next week (1/28) digitally, with CDs/tapes coming March 22 via P2 Records and vinyl coming later on via Gilead Media. The first single is the 14-minute title track, which incorporates ambient music, marimba, traditional black metal, and much more. Check it out below.

(h/t MetalSucks)