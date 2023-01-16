Kreator, Sepultura, Death Angel & SpiritWorld announce 2023 tour

German thrash legends Kreator and Brazilian groove/thrash legends Sepultura have teamed up for the co-headlining "Klash Of The Titans" North American tour this spring. Support comes from yet another legendary thrash band, the Bay Area's Death Angel, as well as the beloved newer metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld. Kreator and Sepultura will rotate who closes the shows. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/20).

The tour hits NYC's Palladium Times Square on June 10. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Kreator released one of the best metal albums of 2022 with Hate Über Alles. Sepultura last released Quadra in 2020, Death Angel's latest album is 2019's Humanicide, and SpiritWorld released Deathwestern in 2022.

Kreator Sepultura loading...

Kreator / Sepultura / Death Angel / SpiritWorld -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 12 – Harrisburg, PA

May 13 – Worcester, MA *

May 14 – Niagara Falls, NY

May 15 – Silver Springs, MD *

May 17 – McKees Rocks, PA

May 18 – Charlotte, NC *

May 19 – Atlanta, GA

May 22 – Dallas, TX *

May 23 – San Antonio, TX

May 25 – Phoenix, AZ

May 26 – San Diego, CA *

May 27 – Los Angeles, CA

May 28 – San Francisco, CA *

May 30 – Seattle, WA *

May 31 – Vancouver, BC

Jun 02 – Salt Lake City, UT *

Jun 03 – Denver, CO

Jun 05 – Minneapolis, MN *

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL

Jun 08 – Toronto, ON *

Jun 09 – Montreal, QC

Jun 10 – New York, NY *

* Sepultura closing