Kreator, Sepultura, Death Angel & SpiritWorld played San Diego (pics, video, setlists)

German thrash legends Kreator and Brazilian groove/thrash legends Sepultura are on their co-headlining "Klash Of The Titans" tour with fellow thrash legends Death Angel and newer metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld. They stopped in San Diego last Friday (5/26) for a show at House of Blues; see pictures from the whole night by Mathieu Bredeau below.

The tour wraps up with an NYC show on June 10 at Palladium Times Square, and you can see all remaining dates below, along with Kreator and Sepultura's setlists, and attendee-taken video from both of their sets.

Meanwhile, the Cavalera brothers (who are no longer in Sepultura) are doing their own tour of Sepultura material.

Read about Kreator's latest album Hate Über Alles on our list of the best metal albums of 2022.

SETLIST: KREATOR @ HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, 5/26/2023

Hate Über Alles

People of the Lie

Awakening of the Gods

Enemy of God

Betrayer

Satan Is Real

Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)

666 - World Divided

Flag of Hate

Violent Revolution

Pleasure to Kill

SETLIST: SEPULTURA @ HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, 5/26/2023

Isolation

Territory

Means to an End

Kairos

Propaganda

Guardians of Earth

Ali

Agony of Defeat

Refuse/Resist

Arise

Ratamahatta

Roots Bloody Roots

Kreator / Sepultura / Death Angel / SpiritWorld -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jun 02 – Salt Lake City, UT *

Jun 03 – Denver, CO

Jun 05 – Minneapolis, MN *

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL

Jun 08 – Toronto, ON *

Jun 09 – Montreal, QC

Jun 10 – New York, NY *

* Sepultura closing