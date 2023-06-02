Kreator, Sepultura, Death Angel & SpiritWorld played San Diego (pics, video, setlists)
German thrash legends Kreator and Brazilian groove/thrash legends Sepultura are on their co-headlining "Klash Of The Titans" tour with fellow thrash legends Death Angel and newer metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld. They stopped in San Diego last Friday (5/26) for a show at House of Blues; see pictures from the whole night by Mathieu Bredeau below.
The tour wraps up with an NYC show on June 10 at Palladium Times Square, and you can see all remaining dates below, along with Kreator and Sepultura's setlists, and attendee-taken video from both of their sets.
Meanwhile, the Cavalera brothers (who are no longer in Sepultura) are doing their own tour of Sepultura material.
Read about Kreator's latest album Hate Über Alles on our list of the best metal albums of 2022.
SETLIST: KREATOR @ HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, 5/26/2023
Hate Über Alles
People of the Lie
Awakening of the Gods
Enemy of God
Betrayer
Satan Is Real
Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)
666 - World Divided
Flag of Hate
Violent Revolution
Pleasure to Kill
SETLIST: SEPULTURA @ HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, 5/26/2023
Isolation
Territory
Means to an End
Kairos
Propaganda
Guardians of Earth
Ali
Agony of Defeat
Refuse/Resist
Arise
Ratamahatta
Roots Bloody Roots
Kreator / Sepultura / Death Angel / SpiritWorld -- 2023 Tour Dates
Jun 02 – Salt Lake City, UT *
Jun 03 – Denver, CO
Jun 05 – Minneapolis, MN *
Jun 06 – Chicago, IL
Jun 08 – Toronto, ON *
Jun 09 – Montreal, QC
Jun 10 – New York, NY *
* Sepultura closing