Kristin Hersh announces new album, shares “Dandelion”
Kristin Hersh (Throwing Muses, 50 Foot Wave) has announced a new solo album, Clear Pond Road, which will be out September 8 via Fire. “Some records demand to be made,” says Hersh, who incorporated strings and ambient field recordings on these songs. “And you know this is the case when the songs function as systems in a body. I octavized an acoustic baritone as the skeleton, cellos are the lungs, a Nashville-strung Collings and glockenspiel were the fingertips feeling around in this weird-ass dark space, and drums are always your heart, of course… but the vocals are a strange narrator here. A narrator lost in the story, of all things, more like eyes.”
The first single is "Dandelion," and like a lot of Hersh's songs, it is beautiful and just a little creepy. “Dandelion’s main image is climbing a fire escape up to my dressing room in an alley outside a club I was playing (I’ve never needed to invent metaphors; they’re everywhere),” Hersh says. “Anybody in love is always climbing to those eyes, you know? We’ve voyeurs because we can’t ever know the beloved as completely as we want to.” You can watch the video below.
Kristin will be on tour in the UK, Europe and Australia this fall. All dates are listed below.
Clear Pond Road:
1. Bewitched Reruns
2. Ms Haha
3. Dandelion
4. Constance Street
5. Thank You, Corner Blight
6. St. Valentine's Day Massacre
7. Reflections on the Motive Power of Fire
8. Eyeshine
9. Palmetto
10. Tunnels
KRISTIN HERSH - 2023 INTERNATIONAL TOUR
September 27—Exeter, UK—The Phoenix Arts Centre
September 29—Ramsgate, UK—St George’s Church
September 30—Oxford, UK—Florence Park Community Centre
October 1—Liverpool, UK—Philharmonic
October 3—Bristol, UK—Strange Brew
October 4—Cardiff, UK—Acapella Club
October 5—Reading, UK—South Street Arts Centre
October 6—Cambridge, UK—Storey’s Field
October 8—Norwich, UK—Arts Centre
October 9—Nottingham, UK—Metronome
October 11—Leeds, UK—Mill Hill Chapel
October 12—Manchester, UK—St Michael’s Ancoats
October 14—Glasgow, UK—Mono
October 15—Edinburgh, UK—Summerhall (Dissection Room)
October 17—Newcastle, UK—Cluny
October 18—Hebden Bridge, UK—Trades Club
October 19—Kilkenny, Ireland—Cleere's
October 20—Galway, Ireland—Roisin Dubh
October 21—Dublin, Ireland—Pavilion Theatre
October 22—Bangor, UK—The Court House
October 23—Dundalk, Ireland—The Spirit Store
October 24—Kendal, UK—The Old Brewery
October 25—Leek, UK—Foxlowe Arts Centre
October 26—Birmingham, UK—Hare And Hounds
October 28—London, UK—St John at Bethnal Green
October 29—Brighton, UK—Komedia
November 2—Brisbane, Australia—Black Bear Lodge
November 3—Canberra, Australia—Smith’s Alternative
November 5—St Kilda, Australia—Nemo Music Hall
November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Social Club
November 9—Newton, Australia—Vanguard
November 10—Katoomba, Australia—Baroque Room