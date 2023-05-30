Kristin Hersh announces new album, shares “Dandelion”

Kristin Hersh (Throwing Muses, 50 Foot Wave) has announced a new solo album, Clear Pond Road, which will be out September 8 via Fire. “Some records demand to be made,” says Hersh, who incorporated strings and ambient field recordings on these songs. “And you know this is the case when the songs function as systems in a body. I octavized an acoustic baritone as the skeleton, cellos are the lungs, a Nashville-strung Collings and glockenspiel were the fingertips feeling around in this weird-ass dark space, and drums are always your heart, of course… but the vocals are a strange narrator here. A narrator lost in the story, of all things, more like eyes.”

The first single is "Dandelion," and like a lot of Hersh's songs, it is beautiful and just a little creepy. “Dandelion’s main image is climbing a fire escape up to my dressing room in an alley outside a club I was playing (I’ve never needed to invent metaphors; they’re everywhere),” Hersh says. “Anybody in love is always climbing to those eyes, you know? We’ve voyeurs because we can’t ever know the beloved as completely as we want to.” You can watch the video below.

Kristin will be on tour in the UK, Europe and Australia this fall. All dates are listed below.

Clear Pond Road:

1. Bewitched Reruns

2. Ms Haha

3. Dandelion

4. Constance Street

5. Thank You, Corner Blight

6. St. Valentine's Day Massacre

7. Reflections on the Motive Power of Fire

8. Eyeshine

9. Palmetto

10. Tunnels

KRISTIN HERSH - 2023 INTERNATIONAL TOUR

September 27—Exeter, UK—The Phoenix Arts Centre

September 29—Ramsgate, UK—St George’s Church

September 30—Oxford, UK—Florence Park Community Centre

October 1—Liverpool, UK—Philharmonic

October 3—Bristol, UK—Strange Brew

October 4—Cardiff, UK—Acapella Club

October 5—Reading, UK—South Street Arts Centre

October 6—Cambridge, UK—Storey’s Field

October 8—Norwich, UK—Arts Centre

October 9—Nottingham, UK—Metronome

October 11—Leeds, UK—Mill Hill Chapel

October 12—Manchester, UK—St Michael’s Ancoats

October 14—Glasgow, UK—Mono

October 15—Edinburgh, UK—Summerhall (Dissection Room)

October 17—Newcastle, UK—Cluny

October 18—Hebden Bridge, UK—Trades Club

October 19—Kilkenny, Ireland—Cleere's

October 20—Galway, Ireland—Roisin Dubh

October 21—Dublin, Ireland—Pavilion Theatre

October 22—Bangor, UK—The Court House

October 23—Dundalk, Ireland—The Spirit Store

October 24—Kendal, UK—The Old Brewery

October 25—Leek, UK—Foxlowe Arts Centre

October 26—Birmingham, UK—Hare And Hounds

October 28—London, UK—St John at Bethnal Green

October 29—Brighton, UK—Komedia

November 2—Brisbane, Australia—Black Bear Lodge

November 3—Canberra, Australia—Smith’s Alternative

November 5—St Kilda, Australia—Nemo Music Hall

November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Social Club

November 9—Newton, Australia—Vanguard

November 10—Katoomba, Australia—Baroque Room