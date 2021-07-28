Kristin Hersh announces November tour

Throwing Muses' Kristin Hersh will be on tour in November, including Northeast solo dates in NYC, Philly and Boston, and West Coast dates with her electric trio, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date happens at City Winery on 11/4 with Throwing Muses' Fred Abong, and the L.A. show is at The Echo on 11/14. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 30.

Throwing Muses released Sun Racket last year.

Kristin Hersh - US 2021 Live Dates

Nov 04: City Winery, New York City

Nov 05: Sonia, Boston

Nov 06: Kung Fu Necktie, Philadelphia

Nov 13: The Casbah, San Diego*

Nov 14: The Echoplex, Los Angeles*

Nov 15: The Chapel, San Francisco*

Nov 17: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland*

Nov 18: The Crocodile, Seattle*

* with Kristin Hersh Electric Trio