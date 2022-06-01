KRS-One, Statik Selektah & more playing free 2022 Bushwick Collective Block Party

The Bushwick Collective has announced the 2022 edition of their annual block party, happening Saturday, June 4 at 15 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn, from 10 AM-6 PM. KRS-One, Statik Selektah and friends, Nems, Termanology, Positive K, and more are performing, with D-Stroy hosting and DJ Evil Dee on the 1s and 2s.

In addition to live music, the block party also features "three blocks of food vendors, merchant vendors, street art merch, original artwork" and more, with giveaways, project sampling, and steet artists painting live. It's free to attend, and there are also VIP options that get you access to the front of the stage and the Modelo VIP Beer Garden.