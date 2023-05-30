Kruder & Dorfmeister announce 30th anniversary tour

Downtempo electronic vets Kruder & Dorfmeister are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and will be on tour for the occasion. Full North American dates have not been announced yet, but include stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and NYC's Webster Hall on September 16.

Tickets for those North American shows go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time. The duo also have dates across the UK and Europe this summer and fall, and their schedule is listed below.

In other news, Peter Kruder just released a new album with Roberto Di Gioia titled ,,--------,, and about it they say: "We always had tremendous joy working together on the different projects, so one day we started to think about combining our musical skills into the quest for a new adventure. A record with just the beautiful piano playing of Roberto combined with the deep sounds of my beloved synthesizers." You can listen to that, along with the classic K&D Sessions, below.

Kruder & Dorfmeister - 2023 Tour Dates

6/10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Pirotska 5

7/22 - Bontida, Romania - Electric Castle

8/5 - Feldkirch, Austria - Altes Hallenbad und Reichenfeldpark

8/25 - Edinburgh, UK - Conncect Music Fest

9/7 - Los Angeles - Fonda Theatre

9/13 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall

9/15 - Boston - Royale

9/16 - NYC - Webster Hall

10/29 - Berlin - Theater des Westerns

10/31 - Amsterdam - Paradiso

11/2 - London - Outernet

11/3 - Brussels - Ancienne Belguique

11/5 - Paris - Bataclan

11/15 - Munich - Muffathlle

11/16 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal

11/17 - Koln, Germany - Stadthalle Köln-Mülheim Jülich GmbH