Kruder & Dorfmeister ready first album since ‘The K&D Sessions’ (listen to “Johnson”)

Kruder & Dorfmeister, the Viennese duo whose classic 1998 double CD The K&D Sessions was inescapable wherever cool chillout music could be heard in the late '90s (hotel lobbies, salons, fusion restaurants), are back with their first new album since The K&D Sessions. It's titled 1995 and out October 30. Technically, it's a "lost" album, which they made in 1995, made a few test pressings of and then forgot about. They recently discovered in a box of DATs, did a little polishing, and here we are.

They've just shared the first single, "Johnson," which samples blues icon Robert Johnson and finds them ever chilled out in their downtempo world. Watch the video and check out 1995's tracklist below.

1995 tracklist:

1. Johnson

2. Love Hope Change

3. Swallowed The Moon

4. Spring

5. Dope

6. King Size

7. Holmes

8. Don Gil Dub

9. Stop Screaming (only available on physical copy)

10. Morning

11. White Widow

12. In Bed with K&D

13. Ambiente

14. One Brake

15. Lovetalk