Kruder & Dorfmeister’s ‘The K&D Sessions’ hits streaming for first time

Kruder & Dorfmeister's 1998 double-disc mix compilation, The K&D Sessions, is one of the classics of the late-'90s trip-hop downtempo scene. The Austrian DJs weaved together songs by Depeche Mode, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Roni Size, Bomb the Bass, David Holmes, Rockers Hi-Fi, Lamb, Alex Reese, and more, into a seamless, dubby, loungey, and very chilled-out experience. The album was a phenomenon, and, at least in NYC, it was the soundtrack to every hair salon, fancy hotel lobby, fusion restaurant, cocktail lougue, cafe and other chic establishments in '98-'99. It's sold over a million copies worldwide, and was Other Music's #4 best-seller of all time.

The album has never been on streaming services, due to the very complicated rights issues something like this brings with it. “We are more than delighted to announce that after many many years of hard work the K&D SESSIONS album is finally available for your streaming pleasure exclusively on Apple Music,” said Kruder & Dorfmeister. Listening to it now is a real timewarp back to that era, and you can stream it via Apple Music below.

Additionally, The K&D Sessions will be played in full on Apple Radio's Apple Music Hits on Sunday, March 20 at 3 PM and 6 PM Eastern, with a special intro by Beats in Space founder and Apple Music host Tim Sweeney.

Kruder & Dorfmeister have European live dates coming up, and those are listed below.

Kruder & Dorfmeister Live Dates

02-04-22 Luxembourg

07-04-22 Utrecht, Netherlands

12-04-22 Berlin, Germany

14-04-22 Zürich, Switzerland

15-04-22 Zürich, Switzerland

12-08-22 Vienna, Austria