Kruelty announce new album ‘Untopia,’ share “Burn The System”

Japanese death metal-infused hardcore band Kruelty have announced that they'll follow their killer 2022 split with Terminal Nation with their sophomore full-length album, Untopia, due March 17 via Profound Lore (pre-order). The seven-song album was produced by Taylor Young and mastered by Brad Boatright, and the first taste is the brutal lead single "Burn The System."

"Musically, I put massive Swedish death vibes on it, as I don’t think we had any of those songs before," says guitarist Zuma of the new song, "but it’s still Kruelty for sure. I wrote the lyrics on this song too, and the theme is how working-class people like us live every day." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Unknown Nightmare

2. Harder Than Before

3. Burn The System

4. Reincarnation

5. Maze Of Suffering

6. Manufactured Insanity

7. Untopia