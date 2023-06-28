Kruelty vocalist leaves band, guitarist taking over lead vocals
Tokyo hardcore/death metal fusers Kruelty put out their killer sophomore LP Untopia earlier this year, and they're gearing up for a stacked North American tour with Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth, and Gates To Hell surrounding Sound and Fury, but meanwhile, vocalist Tatami has left the band and guitarist Zuma will be taking over on lead vocals. Zuma writes:
I’m doing guitar and vocals means I am the singer now. How do I express this situation in English correctly? Lol. Like Crowbar or Nails. I’m practicing hard now for the N. American tour.
So unfortunately, our original singer Tatami has quit the band as the schedule or attitude of us got too serious for him and he doesn’t want to tour anymore that is not acceptable for us.
See Kruelty's full post and the list of all upcoming dates below...
Sanguisugabogg/Kruelty/Vomit Forth/Gates To Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates
07/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground *
07/12 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry *
07/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue *
07/14 Louisville, KY @ Portal *
07/15 Nashville, TN @ The End *
07/16 St Louis, MO @ Red Flag *
07/18 Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
07/19 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/20 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
07/21 Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern
07/22 Edmonton, AB @ Starlight Temple
07/23 Calgary, AB @ Dickens
07/25 Spokane, WA @ The District Bar
07/27 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
07/28 Fresno, CA @ Full Corcle Brewery
07/29 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
07/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound and Fury
07/31 Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall
08/03 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live
08/04 Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
08/05 Orlando, FL @ The Conduit
08/06 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall
08/08 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
08/09 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
08/10 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^
08/11 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall ^
08/12 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground ^
08/13 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground ^