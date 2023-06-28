Kruelty vocalist leaves band, guitarist taking over lead vocals

Tokyo hardcore/death metal fusers Kruelty put out their killer sophomore LP Untopia earlier this year, and they're gearing up for a stacked North American tour with Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth, and Gates To Hell surrounding Sound and Fury, but meanwhile, vocalist Tatami has left the band and guitarist Zuma will be taking over on lead vocals. Zuma writes:

I’m doing guitar and vocals means I am the singer now. How do I express this situation in English correctly? Lol. Like Crowbar or Nails. I’m practicing hard now for the N. American tour.

So unfortunately, our original singer Tatami has quit the band as the schedule or attitude of us got too serious for him and he doesn’t want to tour anymore that is not acceptable for us.

See Kruelty's full post and the list of all upcoming dates below...

Sanguisugabogg/Kruelty/Vomit Forth/Gates To Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground *

07/12 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry *

07/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue *

07/14 Louisville, KY @ Portal *

07/15 Nashville, TN @ The End *

07/16 St Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

07/18 Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

07/19 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/20 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

07/21 Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern

07/22 Edmonton, AB @ Starlight Temple

07/23 Calgary, AB @ Dickens

07/25 Spokane, WA @ The District Bar

07/27 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

07/28 Fresno, CA @ Full Corcle Brewery

07/29 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

07/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound and Fury

07/31 Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall

08/03 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

08/04 Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

08/05 Orlando, FL @ The Conduit

08/06 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

08/08 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

08/09 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/10 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

08/11 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall ^

08/12 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground ^

08/13 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground ^