Kublai Khan release new song “Resentment”
As Kublai Khan gear up for a tour with The Acacia Strain, Dying Wish and Orthodox, as well as an appearance at Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season holiday shows, they've put out this new bone-crushing dose of metallic hardcore.
The Acacia Strain / Kublai Khan / Orthodox / Dying Wish -- 2021 Tour Dates
11/7 — Hartford, CT — The Webster
11/8 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus SOLD OUT
11/9 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus SOLD OUT
11/10 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club
11/11 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club
11/12 — Louisville, KY — The Portal
11/13 — Nashville, TN — The End SOLD OUT
11/14 — Nashville, TN — The End SOLD OUT
11/16 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar
11/17 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar
11/19 — Houston, TX — The Secret Group
11/20 — Houston, TX — The Secret Group
11/21 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center
11/22 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center
11/23 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
11/24 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
11/26 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater
11/27 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater
11/28 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction SOLD OUT
11/29 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction SOLD OUT
12/1 — Denver, CO — HQ
12/2 — Denver, CO — HQ
12/3 — Lawrence, KS — The Rino
12/4 — Lawrence, KS — Bottleneck
12/5 — St. Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall
12/6 — St. Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall
12/7 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen
12/8 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen SOLD OUT
12/10 — Buffalo, NY — TID the Season SOLD OUT*
12/11 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary SOLD OUT
12/12 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry
12/13 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry
12/14 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts
12/15 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church
12/16 — Worcester, MA — Palladium
12/17 — Worcester, MA — Palladium
12/18 — Albany, NY — Empire
12/19 — Albany, NY — Empire
* - with Every Time I Die, Circa Survive, Poison The Well, Mariachi El Bronx, '68 (no Acacia Strain, etc)