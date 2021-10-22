Kublai Khan release new song “Resentment”

As Kublai Khan gear up for a tour with The Acacia Strain, Dying Wish and Orthodox, as well as an appearance at Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season holiday shows, they've put out this new bone-crushing dose of metallic hardcore.

The Acacia Strain / Kublai Khan / Orthodox / Dying Wish -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/7 — Hartford, CT — The Webster

11/8 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus SOLD OUT

11/9 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus SOLD OUT

11/10 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club

11/11 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club

11/12 — Louisville, KY — The Portal

11/13 — Nashville, TN — The End SOLD OUT

11/14 — Nashville, TN — The End SOLD OUT

11/16 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar

11/17 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar

11/19 — Houston, TX — The Secret Group

11/20 — Houston, TX — The Secret Group

11/21 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

11/22 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

11/23 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

11/24 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

11/26 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

11/27 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

11/28 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction SOLD OUT

11/29 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction SOLD OUT

12/1 — Denver, CO — HQ

12/2 — Denver, CO — HQ

12/3 — Lawrence, KS — The Rino

12/4 — Lawrence, KS — Bottleneck

12/5 — St. Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall

12/6 — St. Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall

12/7 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen

12/8 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen SOLD OUT

12/10 — Buffalo, NY — TID the Season SOLD OUT*

12/11 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary SOLD OUT

12/12 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry

12/13 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry

12/14 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

12/15 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church

12/16 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

12/17 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

12/18 — Albany, NY — Empire

12/19 — Albany, NY — Empire

* - with Every Time I Die, Circa Survive, Poison The Well, Mariachi El Bronx, '68 (no Acacia Strain, etc)