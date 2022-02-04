Kublai Khan TX announce new EP ‘Lowest Form of Animal,’ share song ft. Terror’s Scott Vogel

Texas metalcore band Kublai Khan TX recently released the new song "Resentment," and now they've announced a new EP, Lowest Form of Animal, featuring that song and four others. Along with the announcement comes new single "Swan Song," which features guest vocals from Terror (and Buried Alive and World Be Free) frontman Scott Vogel.

"'Swan Song' re-tells many of life's harshest realities — both from afar and close to home," says vocalist Matthew Honeycutt. "Seeing the mental and physical damage of the sex trade in every corner and pocket of the USA — most remaining nameless and unsung. For what it's worth, we seek to share a single story: To reflect the thousands of lives lost in the unforgiving system that operates, unrelentingly, day and night." It's a brick-heavy rager and you can listen and watch the video below.

Kublai Khan are also gearing up to open Knocked Loose's tour, alongside Movements and Koyo. That includes NYC-area shows on May 6 at Starland Ballroom and May 8 at The Paramount. All dates are listed below.

The new EP comes out April 1 via Rise Records (pre-order).

Tracklist

"Swan Song" (Feat. Scott Vogel)

"Loyal to None"

"Taipan"

"Resentment"

"Dynasty"

Knocked Loose / Movements / Kublai Khan TX / Koyo -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/31 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

4/1 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag

4/2 — Joliet, IL — The Forge

4/3 — Columbus, OH — The Athenaeum

4/5 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage

4/6 — Reading, PA — Reverb

4/7 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

4/8 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

4/10 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

4/12 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

4/15 — Austin, TX — Emo’s

4/16 — Ft. Worth, TX — Ridglea Theater

4/17 — Oklahoma City, OK — Beer City Music Hall

4/19 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

4/20 — Tucson, AZ — Encore

4/21 — Los Angeles — The Belasco

4/22 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

4/24 — Pomona, CA — Fox Theater

4/26 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

4/27 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

4/28 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

4/29 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave II

4/30 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere’s Entertainment Center

5/1 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

5/3 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

5/4 — Albany, NY — Empire Live

5/5 — Providence, RI — Fete Music Hall

5/6 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

5/7 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

5/8 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount