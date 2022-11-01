Kula Shaker announce first North American tour in seven years

Long-running UK band Kula Shaker have announced a 2023 North American tour which will be their first here in seven years. The 14-date tour kicks off February 21 in Atlanta and wraps up March 12 in Los Angeles, with stops along the way in Carrboro, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Hall on February 25. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 AM local time.

Kula Shaker released new album 1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love (And Free Hugs) over the summer. It's an ambitious, 20-track double LP that's packed with their groovy brand of Britpop. Stream that, along with videos for '90s hits "Hey Dude," "Govinda" and "Tattva," below.

attachment-kula shaker us tour loading...

KULA SHAKER - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Thursday, February 23, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

New York, NY - Elsewhere (The Hall)

Sunday, February 26, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Austin, TX - Empire

Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Independent

Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent