Kurt Cobain’s childhood home officially declared a historical landmark

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home in Aberdeen, WA has been officially declared a historical landmark. Washington state’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation announced that the one-and-a-half-story house, built in 1923, where the Nirvana frontman lived from 1968 to 1984 had been approved for the “Heritage Register” of historically important buildings.

Rolling Stone reports that the house's current owner, Lee Bacon, has been working on restoring the house to vintage 1970s condition. He says he's “90 to 95 percent” there currently, with plans of make it "a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” Bacon told Rolling Stone. “The next chapter is how to make that happen.” While zoning laws prohibit it from being turned into a museum, Bacon hopes to be able to give occasional tours.

Bacon and his wife, Dani, bought the property in 2018 for $225,000 and Kim Cobain has been involved in the restoration project. Kim told Rolling Stone, “I am very happy and supportive Lee and Dani took this on three years ago.” The house features the original dining room table and china hutch from the Cobain family, as well as the mattress from Kurt's bedroom, and the baby bedroom furnishings used by Kurt and his sister, Kim.

To compliment the house exhibit, Bacon has purchased a 25,000-square-foot building in downtown Aberdeen where he plans to to open a “Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe," featuring artifacts, photos of Cobain and other memorabilia.

