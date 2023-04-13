Kurt Vile adds tour dates + get ‘Wakin On A Pretty Daze’ on 10th anniversary edition yellow vinyl

Kurt Vile and The Violators have added shows to their current tour, including stops in Bloomington, Chicago, Charlotte, Athens, Jersey City, and more. The US dates are with Florry, kicking off in late July following an extensive run through the UK and Europe. See all dates below.

The Jersey City show goes down on July 20 at White Eagle Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local.

Kurt will also be in NYC on May 15 at Town Hall as a guest at Steve Earle's John Henry's Friends benefit show.

The 10th anniversary of Kurt's 2013 album Wakin On A Pretty Daze, one of our top albums of the 2010s, just passed, and Kurt noted the occasion on Instagram, writing:

Wakin the dawn of day… today is the day wakin on a pretty daze turns 10! I’d say it’s hard to believe but it isn’t… it does feel that long to me in alotta ways because life is epic just like this album. 'Wakin on a pretty day' the opening track was almost 10 minutes long but Neil Young and crazy horse did have me beat by several minutes (and several months) on their opening cut on psychedelic pill. But 'Wakin' is more of a pop jam, gotta say (love you, Neil!) and to this day it gets the loudest screams in the crowd by a lot when we play it live (oh yeah and we play it every night). Thanks so much to everyone who was involved. I remember writing and fine tuning a lot of these songs on the road: “girl called Alex” in Madrid about my friend Alexandra, 'Goldtone' in Ireland feelin sad and the tune pulling me out of it in real time just as the lyrics suggest and 'Wakin' when I got back home from a long tour and realizing it feels best at home with the fam on the couch doin nothin on a pretty day. (Tom Scharpling directed the first video “KV crimes” and fell in love with Jelloman on set, what can I say.)... Lotsa love and I’ll talk more about it later. Yeah it feels like 10 years but time still flew while we were having fun playin. Love, KV

There's also a new pressing of the album for its anniversary, on opaque yellow vinyl. Pre-order yours in the BV store, and check out a mock-up below.

Kurt Vile -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 4 Venice, CA, US @ The Venice West

May 5 Redondo Beach, CA, US @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 New York (NYC), NY, US @ Steve Earle & The Dukes: 8th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit

Jun 9 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Jun 12 London, UK @ KOKO

Jun 13 London, UK @ KOKO

Jun 15 Bristol, UK @ SWX

Jun 16 Clonmellon, Ireland @ Body and Soul Festival

Jun 16 Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Jun 19 Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall

Jun 20 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

Jun 21 Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall Edinburgh

Jun 22 Nottingham, UK @ The Level, Nottingham Trent University

Jun 23 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Jun 25 Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Jun 27 Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof - Saal / Sommerbühne

Jun 28 Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

Jun 30 Milazzo, Italy @ Scari Isola di Stromboli

Jul 5 Zürich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

Jul 7 Six Fours Les Plages, France @ Pointu Festival

Jul 10 Amstelveen, Netherlands @ Amsterdamse Bostheater

Jul 20 Jersey City, NJ, US @ White Eagle Hall

Jul 21 Nelsonville, OH, US @ Nelsonville Music Festival

Jul 22 Bloomington, IL, US @The Castle Theatre

Jul 28 Columbia, MD, US @ Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & more!

Oct 6 Monterey, CA, US @ Rebels and Renegades presents "Rebels & Renegades Music Festival"