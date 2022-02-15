Kurt Vile announces first album for Verve Records & 2022 tour, shares “Like Exploding Stones”

Kurt Vile has announced a new album, (watch my moves), which will be out April 15 via Verve. (Preorder it on vinyl.) It's his first record since signing to Verve, which is part of the Universal Music Group, and he made it primarily at his OKV Central home studio in Philadelphia with longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf. In addition to his band, The Violators, the album also features appearances by Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon and drummers Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint) and Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Harry Styles).

“When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio,” Vile says. “OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

The album features 14 Vile originals and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Wages of Sin," and the first single is "Like Exploding Stones." The blissed-out, seven-minute track features Sun Ra Arkestra's James Stewart and a fair amount of synthesizer. Watch the video below.

You can preorder (watch my moves) on double vinyl in the BV shop.

Kurt has also announced a 2022 tour, that includes North American dates this spring. West Coast dates are with Chastity Belt, and Midwest and East Coast dates are mostly with Natural Information Society. All dates are listed below.

There are two nights at NYC's Webster Hall on June 1 & 2, 6/1 with Natural Information Society and 6/2 with Sun Ra Arkestra. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time.

attachment-kurt_vile_watch-my-moves loading...

(watch my moves) tracklist:

1. Goin on a Plane Today

2. Flyin (like a fast train)

3. Palace of OKV in Reverse

4. Like Exploding Stones

5. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

6. Hey Like a Child

7. Jesus on a Wire

8. Fo Sho

9. Cool Water

10. Chazzy Don’t Mind

11. (shiny things)

12. Say the Word

13. Wages of Sin

14. kurt runner

15. Stuffed Leopard

KURT VILE - 2022 TOUR DATES

April 26—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa*

April 27—Saxaphaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*

April 28—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Jones Assembly*

May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

May 5—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater*

May 6—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

May 7—San Antonio, TX—Aztec Theater*

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Van Buren*

May 10—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*

May 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

May 13—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 14—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 15—Sonoma, CA—Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

May 17—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom*

May 18—Tacoma, WA—Spanish Ballroom*

May 19—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory*

May 20—Seattle, WA—The Moore*

May 21—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

May 23—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

May 25—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

May 26—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Ballroom+

May 27—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 28—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

June 1—New York, NY—Webster Hall+

June 2—New York, NY—Webster Hall~

June 3—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

June 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer~

August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27—Bath, U.K.—Forum

August 28—Leeds, U.K.—Stylus

August 29—Glasgow, U.K.—QMU

August 30—Belfast, U.K.—Limelight

August 31—Dublin, Ireland—Vicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 5—Antwerpen, Belgium—OLT

September 12—Köln, Germany—Gloria Theater

September 13—Amsterdam, the Netherlands—Paradiso

September 14—Nijmegen, the Netherlands—Openluchttheater Goffert

September 15—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—The Grey Hall

September 17—Malmö, Sweden—Plan B

September 19—Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, France—Le Trianon

*with Chastity Belt

+with Natural Information Society

~with Sun Ra Arkestra