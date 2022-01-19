Kurt Vile, Mavis Staples & Soccer Mommy joined Wilco at Sky Blue Sky (video)

Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Mexico concert vacation went ahead in spite of Covid concerns and calls for refunds, and is happening now in Riviera Maya. Wilco play three sets at the fest, and as Stereogum points out, for night two on Tuesday (which followed a performance from Stephen Malkmus and his Trad Tech band), Wilco brought out a few of the other artists playing the festival as guests. Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy came out for Yankee Hotel Foxtrot classic "Pot Kettle Black," and Kurt Vile added vocals to A.M.'s "Passenger Side."

For the encore, Wilco brought out Mavis Staples to join them for renditions of her 2010 track "You Are Not Alone" (which Jeff Tweedy produced), and The Staple Singers' "Freedom Highway." Watch video clips of all of that, and see Wilco's night one and two Sky Blue Sky setlists, below.

SETLIST: WILCO @ SKY BLUE SKY NIGHT 1, 1/17/2022 (via)

Monday

You Never Know

Shouldn't Be Ashamed

Side With the Seeds

She's a Jar

Either Way

Company in My Back

Cry All Day

Via Chicago

Laminated Cat

One and a Half Stars

Whole Love

Box Full of Letters

At My Window Sad and Lonely

Someone to Lose

You and I

Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

War on War

Everyone Hides

Spiders (Kidsmoke)

The Lonely 1

Encore:

The Late Greats

I'm a Wheel

SETLIST: WILCO @ SKY BLUE SKY NIGHT 2, 1/18/2022 (via)

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Wishful Thinking

Say You Miss Me

At Least That's What You Said

If I Ever Was a Child

I Must Be High

Cold Slope

King of You

Country Disappeared

Too Far Apart

Pot Kettle Black (with Soccer Mommy)

Hummingbird

How to Fight Loneliness

Impossible Germany

Kingpin

Passenger Side (with Kurt Vile)

Dawned on Me

Airline to Heaven

California Stars

Encore:

You Are Not Alone (with Mavis Staples)

Freedom Highway (with Mavis Staples)