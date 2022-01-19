Kurt Vile, Mavis Staples & Soccer Mommy joined Wilco at Sky Blue Sky (video)
Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Mexico concert vacation went ahead in spite of Covid concerns and calls for refunds, and is happening now in Riviera Maya. Wilco play three sets at the fest, and as Stereogum points out, for night two on Tuesday (which followed a performance from Stephen Malkmus and his Trad Tech band), Wilco brought out a few of the other artists playing the festival as guests. Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy came out for Yankee Hotel Foxtrot classic "Pot Kettle Black," and Kurt Vile added vocals to A.M.'s "Passenger Side."
For the encore, Wilco brought out Mavis Staples to join them for renditions of her 2010 track "You Are Not Alone" (which Jeff Tweedy produced), and The Staple Singers' "Freedom Highway." Watch video clips of all of that, and see Wilco's night one and two Sky Blue Sky setlists, below.
SETLIST: WILCO @ SKY BLUE SKY NIGHT 1, 1/17/2022 (via)
Monday
You Never Know
Shouldn't Be Ashamed
Side With the Seeds
She's a Jar
Either Way
Company in My Back
Cry All Day
Via Chicago
Laminated Cat
One and a Half Stars
Whole Love
Box Full of Letters
At My Window Sad and Lonely
Someone to Lose
You and I
Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
War on War
Everyone Hides
Spiders (Kidsmoke)
The Lonely 1
Encore:
The Late Greats
I'm a Wheel
SETLIST: WILCO @ SKY BLUE SKY NIGHT 2, 1/18/2022 (via)
Red-Eyed and Blue
I Got You (At the End of the Century)
Wishful Thinking
Say You Miss Me
At Least That's What You Said
If I Ever Was a Child
I Must Be High
Cold Slope
King of You
Country Disappeared
Too Far Apart
Pot Kettle Black (with Soccer Mommy)
Hummingbird
How to Fight Loneliness
Impossible Germany
Kingpin
Passenger Side (with Kurt Vile)
Dawned on Me
Airline to Heaven
California Stars
Encore:
You Are Not Alone (with Mavis Staples)
Freedom Highway (with Mavis Staples)