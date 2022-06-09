Kurt Vile played ‘Colbert,’ announced new tour dates
Kurt Vile has added North American and European dates to his (watch my moves) tour. The new dates include Richmond, Cincinnati, Louisville, Omaha, St. Louis, Montreal, Providence, Boston, and more. Boston indie vets Come and Chastity Belt's Julia Shapira will provide support for select shows. All dates below.
Vile and his band The Violators also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to play "Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)." Watch their performance below.
KURT VILE TOUR DATES
Thu. June 22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park
Thu. July 7 - Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
Sat. July 9 -Toronto, ON @ Field Trip
Thu. Aug. 4 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
Tue. Aug. 23 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East
Sat. Aug. 27 - Bath, UK @ The Forum
Sun. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Mon. Aug. 29 - Glasgow, UK @ qmu
Tue. Aug. 30 - Belfast, IE @ Limelight
Wed. Aug. 31 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Fri. Sept. 2 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
Sat. Sept. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
Sun. Sept. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Mon. Sept. 5 - Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof
Thu. Sept. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool
Sat. Sept. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
Mon. Sept. 12 - Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater
Tue. Sept. 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Sept. 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert
Thu. Sept. 15 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Fri. Sept. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
Sat. Sept. 17 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
Mon. Sept. 19 - Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart
Tue. Sept. 20 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
Wed. Oct. 12 - Richmond, VA @ The National *
Thu. Oct. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
Fri. Oct. 14 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
Sat. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party - Warhol *
Sun. Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *
Tue. Oct. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *
Wed. Oct. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
Thu. Oct. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *
Fri. Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
Sat. Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
Sun. Oct. 23 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *
Thu. Oct. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !
Sat. Oct. 29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !
Sun. Oct. 30 - Boston, MA @ Royale !
Mon. Oct. 31 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !
* w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)
! w/ Come