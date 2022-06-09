Kurt Vile played ‘Colbert,’ announced new tour dates

Kurt Vile has added North American and European dates to his (watch my moves) tour. The new dates include Richmond, Cincinnati, Louisville, Omaha, St. Louis, Montreal, Providence, Boston, and more. Boston indie vets Come and Chastity Belt's Julia Shapira will provide support for select shows. All dates below.

Vile and his band The Violators also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to play "Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)." Watch their performance below.

KURT VILE TOUR DATES

Thu. June 22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park

Thu. July 7 - Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

Sat. July 9 -Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

Thu. Aug. 4 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Bath, UK @ The Forum

Sun. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. Aug. 29 - Glasgow, UK @ qmu

Tue. Aug. 30 - Belfast, IE @ Limelight

Wed. Aug. 31 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Fri. Sept. 2 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Sat. Sept. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Sun. Sept. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Mon. Sept. 5 - Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof

Thu. Sept. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool

Sat. Sept. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset

Mon. Sept. 12 - Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater

Tue. Sept. 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Sept. 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert

Thu. Sept. 15 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Fri. Sept. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

Sat. Sept. 17 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Mon. Sept. 19 - Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart

Tue. Sept. 20 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Wed. Oct. 12 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Thu. Oct. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party - Warhol *

Sun. Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *

Tue. Oct. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

Wed. Oct. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Thu. Oct. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

Fri. Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

Sun. Oct. 23 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *

Thu. Oct. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !

Sat. Oct. 29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !

Sun. Oct. 30 - Boston, MA @ Royale !

Mon. Oct. 31 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

* w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)

! w/ Come