Kurt Vile supports Senate candidate John Fetterman with campaign email; Dave Matthews playing rally

The midterm elections are less than a month away, and with control of the Senate and House of Representatives hanging in the balance (not to mention the election of governors in over half of states, among other offices and initiatives), campaigning is getting pretty fierce -- and now Kurt Vile has entered the fray. Pitchfork reports that he's written a new campaign email supporting Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is running against the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"The truth is that Fetterman has been fighting for Pennsylvania probably longer than I’ve been messing around with a guitar," Kurt's letter reads, continuing, "The Fetterman campaign is also the only candidate in PA running for a U.S. Senate seat supporting marijuana legalization." Read it in full below.

Speaking of musicians supporting Fetterman, Dave Matthews will perform at a Get Out the Vote rally for him on October 26 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, and it's free to attend. RSVP here.

"This is the most important election in the country," Fetterman says, "and I am honored to have Dave Matthews joining us in Pittsburgh for a rally to kick off our get out the vote efforts. We’re excited to have Dave perform for all of our fans in Pittsburgh to thank everyone for their hard work to get to this point, and emphasize the stakes of this race for people across Pennsylvania. I can promise you don’t want to miss this."

The midterm elections are on November 8, and you should register to vote if you haven't already, or else verify your registration and find out what's on your ballot.

