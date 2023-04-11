Kvelertak announce new album ‘Endling’ (new video & exclusive white vinyl)

Kvelertak have announced Endling, their fifth album and second with new vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen and new drummer Håvard Takle Ohr, both of whom made their recorded debut with the band on 2020's Splid. It comes out September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records, and we've got an exclusive white vinyl variant up for pre-order now, limited to 300 copies. Guitarist Vidar Landa says:

On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life – the folklore that doesn’t fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal. As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!

The first single is "Krøterveg Te Helvete," which sticks to the band's time-tested formula--a harsh, blackened take on catchy classic rock guitar heroism. The band calls the song "a celebration of the intolerable levels of hardships of being in a popular rock band in 2023." Listen and watch the Adam Holmkvist-directed video below.

Here's a mock-up of our white vinyl variant:

Pre-order it in the BV shop.

Tracklist

"Krøterveg Te Helvete"

"Fedrekult"

"Likvoke"

"Motsols"

"Døgeniktens Kvad"

"Endling"

"Skoggangr"

"Paranoia 297"

"Svart September"

"Morild"