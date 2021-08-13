Kyle Hoover (Ganglians, Tiaras), RIP

Kyle Hoover, who played in a number of San Francisco/Sacramento indie rock bands including Ganglians, Tiaras, Part Human, Fine Steps and more, has died. The sad news came via indie label Mtn.St.Mtn, who released Tiaras' 2015 self-titled debut. They write, "He was a gem of a human, always had an hilarious story to tell, was loved dearly and will be sorely missed. Rest well buddy."

Alex Sowles, who played drums in Ganglians, wrote on Instagram, "All I can say is let’s just remember his beautiful imagination, ripper sticker guitar licks."

Former Oh Sees drummer Mike Shoun wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of Kyle Hoover, guitar player for Ganglians, Tiaras and Fine Steps and other Sac/Bay Area indie bands. RIP."

Ganglians were an especially underrated band from the late-'00s era, with records on Woodsist and Lefse, and Kyle's guitar style was central to their sound. You can listen to their 2009 album Monster Head Room, and watch footage of their set at the Captured Tracks/Woodsist fest in Brooklyn the same year, below.

Rest in peace, Kyle.