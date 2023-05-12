Kylie Minogue announces new album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue has announced a new album, Tension, which will be out September 22 via BMG. It's her first since 2020's Disco, and she made it with much of the same team, including “Biff” Stannard and Duck Blackwell. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

"I started this album with an open mind and a blank page," Minogue wrote in a press statement. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high."

Kylie hasn't shared a song from the album yet, but first single and opening track "Padam Padam" will be released soon. You can hear a little snippet of that in a teaser video below.

Kylie also features on Jake Shears' new album that's out in June.

TENSION:

01 Padam Padam

02 Hold on to Now

03 Things We Do for Love

04 Tension

05 One More Time

06 You Still Get Me High

07 Hands

08 Green Light

09 Vegas High

10 10 Out of 10

11 Story