Kylie Minogue sang her hits while her signature rosés flowed at Cafe Carlyle (video)

Having already conquered the UK with her line of signature wines (she has the best-selling prosecco in Britain), Kylie Minogue now has her sights set on America's cellars, and has been in the NYC area promoting them. On Friday she stopped by a wine store in Wayne, NJ, and on Saturday she joined Coldplay at MetLife Stadium to perform her hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head" with the band. On Monday, she gave a very intimate performance at tony Upper East Side supper club Cafe Carlyle.

This was a very low key, casual event where Kylie basically played charming host, glass of her rosé prosecco in hand while belting out a handful of her hits in cabaret style, accompanied by a pianist and three backup singers. (The crowd seemed to be mostly wine industry types, from what I could tell.) She sang "Spinning Around," "Love at First Sight," "All the Lovers," and "Say Something," before bringing the house down with "Can't Get You Out of My Head." You can watch video of Kylie playing that one below.

Kylie didn't really plug her wine on stage, but a few varieties were being poured freely throughout the night. While I'm no oenophile (and attended this event for free), I thought the rosé prosecco in particular was good, and even better when judged against the world of celebrity signature alcohol brands.

Also on Monday, Kylie stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to sip her Côtes de Provence Rosé and talk about her wine, joining Coldplay on Saturday and more. Watch that, and her performance with Coldplay, below.