L.A.’s Bootleg Theater has permanently closed

Los Angeles venue The Bootleg Theater has closed after 20 years of hosting performances. "Due to a forced sale brought on by the partner we purchased the property with in 1999, we reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences before the pandemic hit, and the crush of closure made the situation impossible for us to continue," wrote Bootleg owners Jason and Alicia Adams in a statement, which also said the venue was coming off its strongest year when the pandemic hit. "Our non-profit had applied for more City, County, State and NEA programming grants and received them all. But we just couldn't hold on to the property any longer."

The Bootleg still plans to "produce shows digitally and at other venues." They also say there is a "silver lining" in that the space will remain a venue but with new owners and a new name. "We are passing the torch to two Angelenos who have the dream and vision of a new version of a performance space at what will be affectionately known as the old Bootleg space. They came in at the last minute, sparing the venue from being used as retail or torn down for more unaffordable housing." Details on that are still to be announced.

The Bootleg also says that any scheduled shows are being moved to other venues. Read the Adams' whole statement below.

Over the last two decades, The Bootleg has hosted everyone from Arcade Fire to Conor Oberst, Gillian Welch, Phoebe Bridgers (who says she played the venue more than any other, and helped support it during 2020 lockdown), John Carpenter's first-ever live show, Big Thief, Pussy Riot's first L.A. show, Camp Cope (who posted a tribute on their Instagram), John C. Reilly, Jackson Browne, Reggie Watts, Cornel West, Garbage, Karen O., Marc Maron, Kamasi Washington, Best Coast, Fiona Apple, Eric Andre, Hannibal Buress, Courtney Barnett, Angel Olsen, Andrew Bird, Father John Misty, Steve Earle, Chelsea Wolfe, Tenacious D, Moses Sumney, Devendra Banhart, Blonde Redhead, Childish Gambino, Jonathan Richman, Jandek, Margaret Glaspy, Car Seat Headrest, Charli XCX, John Mulaney, David Bazan, Kevin Morby, Jessie Ware, Alt-J, Broken Bells, Sky Ferreira, Perfume Genius, and many more.

Jason and Alicia closed their statement with "Thank you for your loyal support through the years and wherever you go, may you carry the Bootleg Theater in your heart." You can read the whole thing below.