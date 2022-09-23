L.S. Dunes (Circa Survive, My Chem, Thursday, Coheed) share powerful new song “2022”

L.S. Dunes -- the Anthony Green-fronted post-hardcore supergroup that also features members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Coheed & Cambria -- have shared the second single and opening track of their anticipated debut album Past Lives, "2022." A different version of the song actually originally appeared on Anthony's new solo album Boom. Done., but that track was since removed from digital versions of the album, and when L.S. Dunes debuted it live at Riot Fest, Anthony introduced it by saying, "This is the most fucked-up song I ever wrote. It’s about learning how to get through shit so that you don’t want to kill yourself every day." It's powerful, powerful stuff, and I also think it's no exaggeration to say it's one of the best songs Anthony ever wrote. It instantly feels right up there with his most widely-loved classics. Check it out:

Past Lives comes out 11/11 via Fantasy Records, and L.S. Dunes will tour, including NYC-area shows on November 25 at Asbury Lanes and November 29 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

We've also got a new podcast episode up with Anthony Green (though it was recorded before we knew about L.S. Dunes) and you can stream that wherever you stream podcasts.

-

L.S. Dunes -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/8 — Sacramento, CA — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

11/12 — Garden Grove, CA — Garden Ampitheater

11/13 — San Francisco, CA — Bimbo's 365

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA — Troubadour

11/18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Corona Capital

11/22 — Toronto, Ontario — Velvet Underground

11/25 — Asbury Park, NJ — Lanes

11/26 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church

11/27 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

11/29 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/30 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar