L.S. Dunes (MCR, Thursday, etc) and Pinkshift add Saint Vitus show to tour

Post-hardcore supergroupd L.S. Dunes, featuring vocalist Anthony Green with members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria, are about to begin a stint on the Sad Summer Fest tour, and after that their own summer headlining tour with Pinkshift begins. That headlining tour includes an NYC show at July 17 at Irving Plaza, and they've now added a much more intimate NYC show happening the next night, on July 18 at Saint VItus Bar. Tickets go on sale today (6/21) at noon.

Ahead of their shows this summer, L.S. Dunes are promising a new song, "Benadryl Subreddit," on Friday (6/23). Stay tuned for that.

Anthony Green also has full band shows supporting his 2022 solo album Boom. Done, and Thursday will be on the road in September, including dates with Pinkshift.

L.S. DUNES: 2023 TOUR

Thu, JUL 6 Sad Summer Fest Jacksonville, FL

Fri, JUL 7 Sad Summer Fest Clearwater, FL

Sat, JUL 8 Sad Summer Fest Alpharetta, GA

Sun, JUL 9 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Tue, JUL 11 Sad Summer Fest Portsmouth, VA

Wed, JUL 12 Sad Summer Fest Baltimore, MD

Thu, JUL 13 The Opera House Toronto, Canada

Sat, JUL 15 The Strand Ballroom & Theatre Providence, RI

Mon, JUL 17 Irving Plaza New York, NY

Tue, JUL 18 Saint Vitus Bar New York, NY

Thu, JUL 20 Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA

Fri, JUL 21 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

Sat, JUL 22 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI

Mon, JUL 24 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Tue, JUL 25 Woolys Des Moines, IA

Wed, JUL 26 Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE

Fri, JUL 28 Washington’s FoCo Fort Collins, CO

Sun, JUL 30 Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID

Tue, AUG 1 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Wed, AUG 2 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Sun, AUG 6 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Mon, AUG 7 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

Wed, AUG 9 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Fri, AUG 11 GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA

Sep. 15 - 17, 2023 Riot Fest 2023 Chicago, IL