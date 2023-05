L.S. Dunes (My Chem, Thursday, Circa Survive, Coheed) announce summer tour

Post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes (vocalist Anthony Green with members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria) have announced a summer North American tour. It happens in the midst of their appearances on the Sad Summer Fest tour (alongside Taking Back Sunday and more), and it hits Nashville, Toronto, NYC, Detroit, LA, and more. They also play Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest.

The NYC stop is July 17 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (5/12) at noon local with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

L.S. Dunes released their debut album Past Lives last year. Check out a video from the album below.

L.S. Dunes -- 2023 Tour Dates

SUN, MAY 28 ADJACENT FESTIVAL ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

THU, JUL 6 SAD SUMMER FEST JACKSONVILLE, FL

FRI, JUL 7 SAD SUMMER FEST CLEARWATER, FL

SAT, JUL 8 SAD SUMMER FEST ALPHARETTA, GA

SUN, JUL 9 THE BASEMENT EAST NASHVILLE, TN

TUE, JUL 11 SAD SUMMER FEST PORTSMOUTH, VA

WED, JUL 12 SAD SUMMER FEST BALTIMORE, MD

THU, JUL 13 THE OPERA HOUSE TORONTO, CANADA

SAT, JUL 15 THE STRAND BALLROOM & THEATRE PROVIDENCE, RI

MON, JUL 17 IRVING PLAZA NEW YORK, NY

THU, JUL 20 MR SMALL'S THEATRE MILLVALE, PA

FRI, JUL 21 BOGART'S CINCINNATI, OH

SAT, JUL 22 SAINT ANDREW'S HALL DETROIT, MI

MON, JUL 24 THE RAVE / EAGLES CLUB MILWAUKEE, WI

TUE, JUL 25 WOOLYS DES MOINES, IA

WED, JUL 26 WAITING ROOM LOUNGE OMAHA, NE

FRI, JUL 28 WASHINGTON’S FOCO FORT COLLINS, CO

SUN, JUL 30 KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE BOISE, ID

TUE, AUG 1 MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM PORTLAND, OR

WED, AUG 2 THE SHOWBOX SEATTLE, WA

SUN, AUG 6 THE FONDA THEATER LOS ANGELES, CA

WED, AUG 9 THE FILLMORE SAN FRANCISCO, CA

FRI, AUG 11 GARDEN AMP GARDEN GROVE, CA