L.S. Dunes return with riffy new single, “Benadryl Subreddit”

Last year, Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria), and Thursday's rhythm section (Tim Payne and Tucker Rule) formed L.S. Dunes and released their excellent debut album Past Lives, which had elements of all of the individual members' classic 2000s-era albums without sounding like any one of them in particular. L.S. Dunes are currently gearing up for a tour with Pinkshift, and ahead of that, they've released a new single, "Benadryl Subreddit." This one starts out riffy stoner rock, with Anthony in full-on yelling mode, and it culminates in a soaring chorus where Anthony embraces his more ethereal side. And for artists who have always operated on their own terms, it reads like a mission statement. "Don't do it just because you think you should/You don't owe anybody anything/You're better off when you are honest," Anthony wails, before a repeated refrain of "We won't go back ever again." Check out the song and its video below.

L.S. Dunes and Pinkshift's tour hits NYC on July 17 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Anthony Green is also doing a full-band solo tour and Thursday are touring soon too.

L.S. DUNES: 2023 TOUR

Thu, JUL 6 Sad Summer Fest Jacksonville, FL

Fri, JUL 7 Sad Summer Fest Clearwater, FL

Sat, JUL 8 Sad Summer Fest Alpharetta, GA

Sun, JUL 9 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Tue, JUL 11 Sad Summer Fest Portsmouth, VA

Wed, JUL 12 Sad Summer Fest Baltimore, MD

Thu, JUL 13 The Opera House Toronto, Canada #

Sat, JUL 15 The Strand Ballroom & Theatre Providence, RI +

Mon, JUL 17 Irving Plaza New York, NY *

Thu, JUL 20 Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA *

Fri, JUL 21 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH *

Sat, JUL 22 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI *

Mon, JUL 24 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI *

Tue, JUL 25 Woolys Des Moines, IA *

Wed, JUL 26 Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE *

Fri, JUL 28 Washington’s FoCo Fort Collins, CO *

Sun, JUL 30 Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID *

Tue, AUG 1 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR *

Wed, AUG 2 The Showbox Seattle, WA *

Sun, AUG 6 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA *

Wed, AUG 9 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA *

Fri, AUG 11 GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA *

Sep. 15 - 17, 2023 Riot Fest 2023 Chicago, IL

# with Pony

+ with Teen Mortgage

* with Pinkshift