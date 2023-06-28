L7 announce “In Your Space” US tour

Punk/grunge greats L7 have announced the "In Your Space" tour, surrounding their appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival. The trip kicks off in the fall, with stops along both coasts. “The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shares, “and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

The tour comes less than a year after L7 wrapped up the Bricks Are Heavy 30th anniversary tour, as well as their performance at Punk Rock Bowling last month. L7's In Your Space tour kicks off on the East Coast in September. They play Asbury Park, NJ, on September 14 at The Wonder Bar and NYC on September 17 at Gramercy Theatre.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 AM. All dates below.

L7 2023 tour loading...

L7 -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/14: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

9/16: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/17: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

9/18: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9/21: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

10/3: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/5: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/7: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s