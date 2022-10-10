L7 brought ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ to 2 NYC shows (Irving Plaza pics, setlist, video)

L7's tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic third album, Bricks Are Heavy, came to NYC for two shows: Irving Plaza on Thursday (10/6) with Omat, and Warsaw on Friday (10/7) with Downtown Boys. Both shows featured the same set: Bricks Are Heavy played front-to-back, then a second set of songs from their rest of their discography, and an encore cover of Bowie's "Suffragette City."

We caught the Irving Plaza show, which was a real blast. Check out photos by Jeanette D. Moses, along with the setlist and lots of video from the show, below.

Grab L7 vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: L7 @ Irving Plaza 10/6 & Warsaw 10/7

Bricks Are Heavy

Wargasm

Scrap

Pretend We're Dead

Diet Pill

Everglade

Slide

One More Thing

Mr. Integrity

Monster

Shitlist

This Ain’t Pleasure

Andres

Fuel My Fire

Shove

Stadium West

Non-Existent Patricia

Fighting the Crave

War With You

Drama

American Society (Eddie & The Subtitles)

Fast and Frightening

Encore:

Suffragette City (David Bowie)