L7 brought &#8216;Bricks Are Heavy&#8217; to 2 NYC shows (Irving Plaza pics, setlist, video)

L7 brought ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ to 2 NYC shows (Irving Plaza pics, setlist, video)

photo by Jeanette D. Moses

L7's tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic third album, Bricks Are Heavy, came to NYC for two shows: Irving Plaza on Thursday (10/6) with Omat, and Warsaw on Friday (10/7) with Downtown Boys. Both shows featured the same set: Bricks Are Heavy played front-to-back, then a second set of songs from their rest of their discography, and an encore cover of Bowie's "Suffragette City."

We caught the Irving Plaza show, which was a real blast. Check out photos by Jeanette D. Moses, along with the setlist and lots of video from the show, below.

Grab L7 vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: L7 @ Irving Plaza 10/6 & Warsaw 10/7
Bricks Are Heavy
Wargasm
Scrap
Pretend We're Dead
Diet Pill
Everglade
Slide
One More Thing
Mr. Integrity
Monster
Shitlist
This Ain’t Pleasure

Andres
Fuel My Fire
Shove
Stadium West
Non-Existent Patricia
Fighting the Crave
War With You
Drama
American Society (Eddie & The Subtitles)
Fast and Frightening

Encore:
Suffragette City (David Bowie)

Filed Under: L7, omat
Categories: Music News, Photo Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan