L7 brought ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ to 2 NYC shows (Irving Plaza pics, setlist, video)
L7's tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic third album, Bricks Are Heavy, came to NYC for two shows: Irving Plaza on Thursday (10/6) with Omat, and Warsaw on Friday (10/7) with Downtown Boys. Both shows featured the same set: Bricks Are Heavy played front-to-back, then a second set of songs from their rest of their discography, and an encore cover of Bowie's "Suffragette City."
We caught the Irving Plaza show, which was a real blast. Check out photos by Jeanette D. Moses, along with the setlist and lots of video from the show, below.
SETLIST: L7 @ Irving Plaza 10/6 & Warsaw 10/7
Bricks Are Heavy
Wargasm
Scrap
Pretend We're Dead
Diet Pill
Everglade
Slide
One More Thing
Mr. Integrity
Monster
Shitlist
This Ain’t Pleasure
Andres
Fuel My Fire
Shove
Stadium West
Non-Existent Patricia
Fighting the Crave
War With You
Drama
American Society (Eddie & The Subtitles)
Fast and Frightening
Encore:
Suffragette City (David Bowie)