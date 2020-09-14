L7 releasing ‘Smell the Magic’ 30th anniversary pink tape for Cassette Week 2020

Cassette Week is a new celebration of the original portable, recordable format started by by online store Tapehead City (which has been around since 2014). The inaugural edition happens October 11-17 at participating stores across North America (and online), with a number of exclusive cassette releases made just for the occasion.

Exclusive titles include a 30th Anniversary limited pink tape edition of L7's Smell the Magic, plus releases from Iron Chic, Matamoska, Not Like This, Flying Vipers, Spy Kids, The Exbats, and more.

Check out the list of releases, and a stream of Smell the Magic, below and find a participating store here.

Cassette Week is not affiliated with Cassette Store Day which is not happening this year.