L7 tickets on sale

Tickets to L7's fall "In Your Space" tour, including the NYC show at Gramercy Theatre on September 17 and the Asbury Park, NJ show at The Wonder Bar on September 14, go on sale today (6/30) at 10 AM local time.

The outing surrounds L7's festival appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival, and Donita Sparks says, "The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to, and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

See all dates below.

L7 2023 tour loading...

L7: 2023 TOUR

9/14: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

9/16: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/17: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

9/18: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9/21: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

10/3: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/5: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/7: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s