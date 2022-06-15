La Dispute announce ‘Wildlife’ anniversary tour

La Dispute's second LP, the sprawling post-hardcore opus Wildlife, turned 10 last year, and they've announced a (belated) anniversary tour to celebrate, happening this fall. "I didn’t spend much time looking ahead in the first five or so years of this band, and didn’t anticipate spending much time looking back either, even as one ten year anniversary came and another one approached," Jordan Dryer says. "But then the whole world shut down, and in its newly suspended animation we took the longest break we ever have from playing live, writing music together, even being in the same town. All we had was time to reflect on the past—on what makes this important to us. For the first time it made us look forward, to being back together in the same room, on the same stage, to the next night on tour, to celebrating milestones with the people who got us to them: each other, our extended family of friends, and you. Cheers to you for 10+ years of Wildlife, and for everything else."

Sweet Pill and Pictoria Vark will open the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Warsaw on September 21. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time.

Read our look back a Wildlife for its tenth anniversary HERE, and stream the album below.

LA DISPUTE: 2022 TOUR

9.15.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

9.16.22 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

9.17.22 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

9.18.22 - Toronto, ONT - Opera House

9.20.22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9.21.22 - New York, NY - Warsaw

9.23.22 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

9.24.22 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

9.25.22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

9.26.22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

9.27.22 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

9.29.22 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

9.30.22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10.1.22 - Milwaukee, WI - BackRoom @ Colectivo

10.2.22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

10.3.22 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

10.5.22 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

10.6.22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

10.7.22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10.8.22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10.9.22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10.10.22 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10.12.22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10.13.22 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

10.14.22 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

10.15.22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

10.16.22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

10.18.22 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

10.19.22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10.20.22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

10.21.22 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

10.22.22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10.23.22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10.25.22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

10.26.22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10.27.22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10.28.22 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box

10.29.22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10.30.22 - Gainesville, FL - Fest