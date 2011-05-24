La Dispute, Defeater, Sound & Fury Fest, Deafheaven, KEN Mode, Touche Amore — dates & stuff

La Dispute @ the Acheron in 2010 (more by Samantha Marble)



Sound and Fury Fest, notoriously shut down after a riot last year, returns this year and takes place in the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, CA from July 22-24. The lineup consists of several hardcore and metal bands including Defeater, Burning Love, and Deafheaven, who all have upcoming NYC shows.

Tourmates Defeater and La Dispute play The Studio tonight (5/24), after having played Krazy Fest this past weekend. Tickets are still on sale if you need some last minute hadcore plans. You can read about the 5/20 show at Altar Bar at 'A Brief Intermission'...

"...One thing is for sure, La Dispute do not lack energy. Dreyer and company rarely stayed still, and that energy was reciprocated enthusiastically by the crowd. They played a set full of great songs from their incredible full length, Somewhere at the Bottom of the River Between Vega and Altair, including the crowd favorite "The Castle Builders," in which, to the fans delight, they considerably slowed down the ending sing-along. They also played both songs from their split with Touche Amore, which translated into incredible live songs and were certainly favorites of the crowd.

Meanwhile Touche Amore are touring ferociously in support of their upcoming sophomore album Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me which will be released June 7 via Deathwish. Their 3+ month tour includes the previously announced Santos Party House show on June 24 with Title Fight, The Menzingers, and Dead End Path (tickets). Touche also head out on a European leg with La Dispute. All dates are listed below.

Touche Amore's Deathwish labelmates Deafheaven play Cake Shop on June 17 with Gholas. As mentioned, KEN Mode unfortunately dropped off the show, though they will still appear on other dates of the tour. An updated list is below.

Burning Love open for Converge and Trap Them Wednesday (5/25) at the sold out Santos Party House, and at other dates which are listed below. La Dispute opened for Trap Them at the Acheron in 2010.

All tour dates below...



--

La Dispute - Such Small Hands



La Dispute -- 2011 Tour Dates

May 24, 2011 Ð New York, NY (US) @ The Studio @ Webster Hall*

May 25, 2011 Ð Worcester, MA (US) @ The Palladium*

May 26, 2011 Ð Montreal, QC (CA) @ Underworld*

May 27, 2011 Ð Toronto, ON (CA) @ Wreck Room*

May 28, 2011 Ð Howell, MI (US) @ Hartland Performing Arts Center Ð Bled Fest*

* - w/ Defeater, Native, Former Thieves

--

Converge -- 2011 Tour Dates

05/24: Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizons w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, Coliseum

05/25: New York City @ Santo's Party House w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

05/26: Milford, Connecticut @ Daniel Street w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

05/27: Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St. w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

05/28: Toledo, OH @ Frankies w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

05/29: Braddock, PA @ Unsmoke Systems w/ Dropdead, Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

05/30: Chicago, IL @ Reggies w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

05/31: St. Louis, MO @ Fubar w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

06/02: Austin, TX @ Chaos in Tejas w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, Touche Amore, Title Fight, and more

06/03: Little Rock, AR @ Downtown Music Hall w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

06/04: Nashville, TN @ Muse w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

06/05: Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more

06/10: Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival w/ Foo Fighters, Social Distortion, Frank Turner, and more

06/11: Brescia, Italy @ LattePiu

06/12: Franconville, France @ Furia Festival w/ Apocalyptica, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, and more

06/13: Koln, Germany @ Underground w/ Rise And Fall, Oathbreaker, and more

06/14: London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington w/ Pettybone, 33, and more

06/15: Antwerpen, Belgium @ Trix w/ Rise And Fall, Oathbreaker, and more

06/16: Eindhoven, Holland @ Dynamo w/ Rise And Fall, Oathbreaker, and more

06/17: Schee§el, Germany @ Hurricane Festival w/ Foo Fighters, Portishead, Arcade Fire, and more

06/18: Clisson, France @ Hellfest w/ Scorpions, Thin Lizzy, Coroner, Bolt Thrower, Bad Brains, The Haunted, and more

06/19: Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival w/ Foo Fighters, Portishead, Band Of Horses, and more

06/20: Reykjavik, Iceland @ Faktory Bar

08/19: Richmond, VA @ Canal Club Best Friends Fest w/ Pg. 99, C.O.C., Baroness, and more

--

KEN Mode -- 2011 Tour Dates

Fri May 27 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Boonies Bar

Sun May 29 - Denver, CO @ Blast-O-Mat

Mon May 30 - Cheyenne, WY @ Crawlspace

Tues May 31 - Boise, ID @ Grange Hill

Wed June 1 - Seattle, WA @ Funhouse *

Thur June 2 - Portland, OR @ The Tube *

Sat June 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Elbo Room *

Sun June 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Blvd *

Mon June 6 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe *

Tues June 7 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground *

Wed June 8 - Midland, TX @ Pine Box *

Thur June 9 - Dallas, TX @ Bryan Street Tavern *

Fri June 10 - San Antonio, TX @ The Ten Eleven *

Sat June 11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Circle Bar *

Sun June 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Archive Gallery *

Mon June 13 - Columbia, SC @ Unit One *

Tues June 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery *

Sun June 19 - Clisson, France - HELLFEST

Tues June 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class

Wed June 22 - Chicago, IL @ The Albion House

Thur June 23 - Minneapolis @ Nick & Eddie Warehouse

Sun July 17 - Sioux Falls, SD - INIT FEST

Wed July 27 - Madison, WI @ Project Lodge

Fri July 29 - Indianapolis, IN - DUDEFEST

* w/ Deafheaven

--

Deafheaven --- 2011 Tour Dates

06/01: Seattle, Wa @ Funhouse

06/02: Portland, OR @ The Tube

06/04: San Francisco, CA @ Elbo Room

06/05: Los Angeles, CA @ The Blvd.

06/06: San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

06/07: Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

06/08: Midland, TX @ Pine Box

06/09: Dallas, TX @ TBA

06/10: San Antonio, TX @ The Ten Eleven

06/11: New Orleans, LA @ The Circle Bar

06/12: Atlanta, GA @ Archive Gallery

06/13: Columbia, SC @ 719 N Beltline

06/14: Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery

06/15: Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

06/16: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

06/17: New York, NY @ TBA

06/18: New Haven, CT @ Lillys Pad

06/19: Boston, MA @ O' Briens

06/20: Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

06/21: Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class

06/22: Chicago, IL @ TBA

--

Touche Amore - 2011 Touur Dates

05/24: Charlotte, NC @ Casbah @ Tremont Music Hall *

05/25: Nashville, TN @ Rocketown *

05/26: Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse *

05/27: Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub *

05/28: Pembroke Pines, FL @ The Talent Farm *

05/29: Jacksonville, FL @ Unit Six *

05/30: Atlanta, GA @ The Boneyard *

06/01: Houston, TX @ Walter's On Washington *

06/02: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk @ Chaos In Tejas Fest! * & many more!

06/03: Denton, TX @ Rubbergloves Rehersal *

06/04: Midland, TX @ The Pine Box *

06/05: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

06/06: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

06/08: San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe +

06/09: Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction +

06/10: Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction +

06/11: San Francisco, CA @ 924 Gilman +

06/13: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

06/14: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

06/15: Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

06/16: Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

06/17: Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

06/18: Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class *

06/19: Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

06/22: Bucksport, ME @ The Kave *

06/23: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Upstairs *

06/24: New York City, NY @ Santo's Party House *

06/25: Plains, PA @ Redwoods *

06/26: Altoona, PA @ The Club Car Cafe ++

06/27: Cinncinnati, OH @ Bogart's ++

06/28: Toledo, OH @ Frankies ++

06/29: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ++

06/30: Deklab, IL @ House Cafe ++

07/01: Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews ++

07/02: Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club ++

07/21: Berlin, Germany @ Lovelite **

07/22: Rockycany, Czech Republic @ Fluff Fest **

07/23: As, Belgium @ Vlamrock **

07/24: Hengelo, Netherlands @ Innocent **

07/25: Paris, France @ Batofar **

07/26: Lyon, France @ La Marquise **

07/27: Lugo, Ravenna, Italy @ Lughe - Circle Fest **

07/28: Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo **

07/29: Stuttgart, Germany @ Juha West **

07/30: Saalfeld, Germany @ Klubhaus **

07/31: Munchen, Germany @ Feierwerk **

08/01: Budapest, Hungary @ Durer Kert **

08/02: Vienna, Austria @ Escape **

08/03: Hamburg, Germany @ Rote Flora **

08/04: Leisnig, Germany @ Sucks N Summer **

08/05: Munster, Germany @ Sputnik Cafe **

08/06: Monchengladbach, Germany @ Horst Festival **

08/07: Kent, UK @ Hevy Music Festival **

08/08: Brighton, UK @ The Hydrant **

08/09: Leeds, UK @ The Well **

08/10: London, UK @ The Underworld **

08/12: Ieper, Belgium @ Ieperfest **

09/08: Brisbane, Australia @ The Old Museum w/ Title Fight

09/09: Sydney, Australia @ The Metro w/ Title Fight

09/10: Adelaide, Australia @ Fowlers w/ Title Fight

09/10: Melbourne, Australia @ Billboard w/ Title Fight

09/13: Perth, Australia @ The Capotol w/ Title Fight

* w/ Title Fight, The Menzingers, Dead End Path

** w/ La Dispute, Death Is Not Glamorous

++ w/ Balance & Composure, White Wives

+ w/ Title Fight, The Menzingers, Shook Ones, Dead End Path