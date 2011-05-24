La Dispute, Defeater, Sound & Fury Fest, Deafheaven, KEN Mode, Touche Amore — dates & stuff
La Dispute @ the Acheron in 2010 (more by Samantha Marble)
Sound and Fury Fest, notoriously shut down after a riot last year, returns this year and takes place in the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, CA from July 22-24. The lineup consists of several hardcore and metal bands including Defeater, Burning Love, and Deafheaven, who all have upcoming NYC shows.
Tourmates Defeater and La Dispute play The Studio tonight (5/24), after having played Krazy Fest this past weekend. Tickets are still on sale if you need some last minute hadcore plans. You can read about the 5/20 show at Altar Bar at 'A Brief Intermission'...
"...One thing is for sure, La Dispute do not lack energy. Dreyer and company rarely stayed still, and that energy was reciprocated enthusiastically by the crowd. They played a set full of great songs from their incredible full length, Somewhere at the Bottom of the River Between Vega and Altair, including the crowd favorite "The Castle Builders," in which, to the fans delight, they considerably slowed down the ending sing-along. They also played both songs from their split with Touche Amore, which translated into incredible live songs and were certainly favorites of the crowd.
Meanwhile Touche Amore are touring ferociously in support of their upcoming sophomore album Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me which will be released June 7 via Deathwish. Their 3+ month tour includes the previously announced Santos Party House show on June 24 with Title Fight, The Menzingers, and Dead End Path (tickets). Touche also head out on a European leg with La Dispute. All dates are listed below.
Touche Amore's Deathwish labelmates Deafheaven play Cake Shop on June 17 with Gholas. As mentioned, KEN Mode unfortunately dropped off the show, though they will still appear on other dates of the tour. An updated list is below.
Burning Love open for Converge and Trap Them Wednesday (5/25) at the sold out Santos Party House, and at other dates which are listed below. La Dispute opened for Trap Them at the Acheron in 2010.
All tour dates below...
La Dispute - Such Small Hands
La Dispute -- 2011 Tour Dates
May 24, 2011 Ð New York, NY (US) @ The Studio @ Webster Hall*
May 25, 2011 Ð Worcester, MA (US) @ The Palladium*
May 26, 2011 Ð Montreal, QC (CA) @ Underworld*
May 27, 2011 Ð Toronto, ON (CA) @ Wreck Room*
May 28, 2011 Ð Howell, MI (US) @ Hartland Performing Arts Center Ð Bled Fest*
* - w/ Defeater, Native, Former Thieves
Converge -- 2011 Tour Dates
05/24: Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizons w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, Coliseum
05/25: New York City @ Santo's Party House w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
05/26: Milford, Connecticut @ Daniel Street w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
05/27: Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St. w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
05/28: Toledo, OH @ Frankies w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
05/29: Braddock, PA @ Unsmoke Systems w/ Dropdead, Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
05/30: Chicago, IL @ Reggies w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
05/31: St. Louis, MO @ Fubar w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
06/02: Austin, TX @ Chaos in Tejas w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, Touche Amore, Title Fight, and more
06/03: Little Rock, AR @ Downtown Music Hall w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
06/04: Nashville, TN @ Muse w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
06/05: Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery w/ Trap Them, Burning Love, and more
06/10: Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival w/ Foo Fighters, Social Distortion, Frank Turner, and more
06/11: Brescia, Italy @ LattePiu
06/12: Franconville, France @ Furia Festival w/ Apocalyptica, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, and more
06/13: Koln, Germany @ Underground w/ Rise And Fall, Oathbreaker, and more
06/14: London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington w/ Pettybone, 33, and more
06/15: Antwerpen, Belgium @ Trix w/ Rise And Fall, Oathbreaker, and more
06/16: Eindhoven, Holland @ Dynamo w/ Rise And Fall, Oathbreaker, and more
06/17: Schee§el, Germany @ Hurricane Festival w/ Foo Fighters, Portishead, Arcade Fire, and more
06/18: Clisson, France @ Hellfest w/ Scorpions, Thin Lizzy, Coroner, Bolt Thrower, Bad Brains, The Haunted, and more
06/19: Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival w/ Foo Fighters, Portishead, Band Of Horses, and more
06/20: Reykjavik, Iceland @ Faktory Bar
08/19: Richmond, VA @ Canal Club Best Friends Fest w/ Pg. 99, C.O.C., Baroness, and more
KEN Mode -- 2011 Tour Dates
Fri May 27 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Boonies Bar
Sun May 29 - Denver, CO @ Blast-O-Mat
Mon May 30 - Cheyenne, WY @ Crawlspace
Tues May 31 - Boise, ID @ Grange Hill
Wed June 1 - Seattle, WA @ Funhouse *
Thur June 2 - Portland, OR @ The Tube *
Sat June 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Elbo Room *
Sun June 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Blvd *
Mon June 6 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe *
Tues June 7 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground *
Wed June 8 - Midland, TX @ Pine Box *
Thur June 9 - Dallas, TX @ Bryan Street Tavern *
Fri June 10 - San Antonio, TX @ The Ten Eleven *
Sat June 11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Circle Bar *
Sun June 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Archive Gallery *
Mon June 13 - Columbia, SC @ Unit One *
Tues June 14 - Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery *
Sun June 19 - Clisson, France - HELLFEST
Tues June 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class
Wed June 22 - Chicago, IL @ The Albion House
Thur June 23 - Minneapolis @ Nick & Eddie Warehouse
Sun July 17 - Sioux Falls, SD - INIT FEST
Wed July 27 - Madison, WI @ Project Lodge
Fri July 29 - Indianapolis, IN - DUDEFEST
* w/ Deafheaven
Deafheaven --- 2011 Tour Dates
06/01: Seattle, Wa @ Funhouse
06/02: Portland, OR @ The Tube
06/04: San Francisco, CA @ Elbo Room
06/05: Los Angeles, CA @ The Blvd.
06/06: San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
06/07: Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
06/08: Midland, TX @ Pine Box
06/09: Dallas, TX @ TBA
06/10: San Antonio, TX @ The Ten Eleven
06/11: New Orleans, LA @ The Circle Bar
06/12: Atlanta, GA @ Archive Gallery
06/13: Columbia, SC @ 719 N Beltline
06/14: Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery
06/15: Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
06/16: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
06/17: New York, NY @ TBA
06/18: New Haven, CT @ Lillys Pad
06/19: Boston, MA @ O' Briens
06/20: Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
06/21: Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class
06/22: Chicago, IL @ TBA
Touche Amore - 2011 Touur Dates
05/24: Charlotte, NC @ Casbah @ Tremont Music Hall *
05/25: Nashville, TN @ Rocketown *
05/26: Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse *
05/27: Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub *
05/28: Pembroke Pines, FL @ The Talent Farm *
05/29: Jacksonville, FL @ Unit Six *
05/30: Atlanta, GA @ The Boneyard *
06/01: Houston, TX @ Walter's On Washington *
06/02: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk @ Chaos In Tejas Fest! * & many more!
06/03: Denton, TX @ Rubbergloves Rehersal *
06/04: Midland, TX @ The Pine Box *
06/05: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
06/06: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *
06/08: San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe +
06/09: Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction +
06/10: Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction +
06/11: San Francisco, CA @ 924 Gilman +
06/13: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
06/14: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
06/15: Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
06/16: Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
06/17: Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *
06/18: Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class *
06/19: Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *
06/22: Bucksport, ME @ The Kave *
06/23: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Upstairs *
06/24: New York City, NY @ Santo's Party House *
06/25: Plains, PA @ Redwoods *
06/26: Altoona, PA @ The Club Car Cafe ++
06/27: Cinncinnati, OH @ Bogart's ++
06/28: Toledo, OH @ Frankies ++
06/29: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ++
06/30: Deklab, IL @ House Cafe ++
07/01: Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews ++
07/02: Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club ++
07/21: Berlin, Germany @ Lovelite **
07/22: Rockycany, Czech Republic @ Fluff Fest **
07/23: As, Belgium @ Vlamrock **
07/24: Hengelo, Netherlands @ Innocent **
07/25: Paris, France @ Batofar **
07/26: Lyon, France @ La Marquise **
07/27: Lugo, Ravenna, Italy @ Lughe - Circle Fest **
07/28: Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo **
07/29: Stuttgart, Germany @ Juha West **
07/30: Saalfeld, Germany @ Klubhaus **
07/31: Munchen, Germany @ Feierwerk **
08/01: Budapest, Hungary @ Durer Kert **
08/02: Vienna, Austria @ Escape **
08/03: Hamburg, Germany @ Rote Flora **
08/04: Leisnig, Germany @ Sucks N Summer **
08/05: Munster, Germany @ Sputnik Cafe **
08/06: Monchengladbach, Germany @ Horst Festival **
08/07: Kent, UK @ Hevy Music Festival **
08/08: Brighton, UK @ The Hydrant **
08/09: Leeds, UK @ The Well **
08/10: London, UK @ The Underworld **
08/12: Ieper, Belgium @ Ieperfest **
09/08: Brisbane, Australia @ The Old Museum w/ Title Fight
09/09: Sydney, Australia @ The Metro w/ Title Fight
09/10: Adelaide, Australia @ Fowlers w/ Title Fight
09/10: Melbourne, Australia @ Billboard w/ Title Fight
09/13: Perth, Australia @ The Capotol w/ Title Fight
* w/ Title Fight, The Menzingers, Dead End Path
** w/ La Dispute, Death Is Not Glamorous
++ w/ Balance & Composure, White Wives
+ w/ Title Fight, The Menzingers, Shook Ones, Dead End Path