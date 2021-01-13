La Femme announce new album ‘Paradigmes,’ share “Foutre le Bordel” video
La Femme spent much of 2020 releasing a string of singles, saying that a new album was on the way. That's finally been announced and the Parisian band's third album, Paradigmes, will be out April 2 via the band’s own Disque Pointu label.
The album includes the three previously released songs -- “Paradigme,” “Cool Colorado,” and “Disconnexion” -- plus another 11. With the announcement comes new single "Foutre le Bordel" which has a similar shout-along new wave energy as Plastic Bertrand's "Ca Plane Pour Moi." It's a lot of fun, as is the video for the song which was animated by the band themselves. Watch that, and check out videos for the other for singles, beow.
Tracklisting:
1. Paradigme
2. Le sang de mon prochain
3. Cool Colorado
4. Foutre le bordel
5. Nouvelle-Orléans
6. Pasadena
7. Lâcher de chevaux
8. Disconnexion
9. Foreigner
10. Force & respect
11. Divine créature
12. Mon ami
13. Le jardin
14. Va
15. Tu t'en lasses