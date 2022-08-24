La Femme announce new album, ‘Teatro Lucido’ (watch the “Sacatela” video)

For those who enjoy La Femme's music but find their French lyrics too much of a language barrier, you're in luck. They've just announced new album Teatro Lucido which is...in Spanish! The album was inspired by touring in South America and Spain, and finds them dabbling in pasodoble, reggaeton, Brazilian, and Andalusian styles. The album's out November 2 via Disque Pointu.

The album includes single "Sacatela" ("Take it Off"), which they released back in June, and they've just shared a music video for it that was shot in Nice in the Southwest of France at a very posh vacation spot. It's fun, colorful and fits the song's breezy spirit perfectly. Watch that below.

La Femme will be in the US in October for festival appearances at Miami's III Points and Austin's Levitation. All dates are listed below.

La Femme. Teatro Lucido. Album Artwork loading...

Teatro Lucido Tracklist:

1. Fugue Italienne

2. Cha-cha

3. Sacatela

4. Y tu te vas

5. Contaminado

6. Teatro Lucido

7. Maialen

8. El Tio del Padul

9. El Conde-Duque

10. No pasa nada

11. Resaca

12. Tren de la vida

13. Ballade Arabo-Andalouse

LA FEMME - 2022 TOUR DATES:

08/26 Dijon - Lalalib - France

08/27 Paris - Rock En Seine - France

09/02 Athènes - Parklife - Greece

09/07 Siennes - Live Rock Festival - Italy

09/09 Bourgoin-Jallieu - Les Belles Journées - France

09/16 Trento - Poplar Festival - Italy

09/18 Fontainebleau - FBLO - France

09/19 Amsterdam - Paradiso - Netherlands

09/23 Lille - Zénith - Bière à Lille - France

09/30 Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus - Germany

10/07 Toulouse - Pink Paradize - France

10/21 Miami - III Points - USA

10/30 Austin- Levitation - USA

11/05 Chemillé - Les Z’éclectiques - France