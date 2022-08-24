La Femme announce new album, ‘Teatro Lucido’ (watch the “Sacatela” video)
For those who enjoy La Femme's music but find their French lyrics too much of a language barrier, you're in luck. They've just announced new album Teatro Lucido which is...in Spanish! The album was inspired by touring in South America and Spain, and finds them dabbling in pasodoble, reggaeton, Brazilian, and Andalusian styles. The album's out November 2 via Disque Pointu.
The album includes single "Sacatela" ("Take it Off"), which they released back in June, and they've just shared a music video for it that was shot in Nice in the Southwest of France at a very posh vacation spot. It's fun, colorful and fits the song's breezy spirit perfectly. Watch that below.
La Femme will be in the US in October for festival appearances at Miami's III Points and Austin's Levitation. All dates are listed below.
Teatro Lucido Tracklist:
1. Fugue Italienne
2. Cha-cha
3. Sacatela
4. Y tu te vas
5. Contaminado
6. Teatro Lucido
7. Maialen
8. El Tio del Padul
9. El Conde-Duque
10. No pasa nada
11. Resaca
12. Tren de la vida
13. Ballade Arabo-Andalouse
LA FEMME - 2022 TOUR DATES:
08/26 Dijon - Lalalib - France
08/27 Paris - Rock En Seine - France
09/02 Athènes - Parklife - Greece
09/07 Siennes - Live Rock Festival - Italy
09/09 Bourgoin-Jallieu - Les Belles Journées - France
09/16 Trento - Poplar Festival - Italy
09/18 Fontainebleau - FBLO - France
09/19 Amsterdam - Paradiso - Netherlands
09/23 Lille - Zénith - Bière à Lille - France
09/30 Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus - Germany
10/07 Toulouse - Pink Paradize - France
10/21 Miami - III Points - USA
10/30 Austin- Levitation - USA
11/05 Chemillé - Les Z’éclectiques - France