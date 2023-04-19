La Femme prep new album ‘Paris-Hawaï’ – listen to “Aloha Baby”
It's been only about six months since La Femme released their Spanish language album Teatro Lucido, and the Parisian band are already back with another new LP, Paris-Hawaï, which will be out May 19 via Disque Pointu. Check out artwork and tracklist below.
As the title suggests, it's a concept album about Hawaii, with song titles including "L’hawaienne" (which was originally a Paradigmes outtake), "Moe'uhane Pa’ani," and "Imagine Waikiki." The new single is "Aloha Baby," which features the band's signature psycho-tropical sound, with a motorik beat and just a few Polynesian accents, plus surfer-style spoken word by Lizzy Ellison. You can watch the lyric video for "Aloha Baby" and the video for "L'hawaienne" below.
La Femme have a few international tour dates on the horizon, and those are listed below.
Paris-Hawaï:
L’hawaienne
Aloha Baby
Les fantômes des femmes
Leila
Ho’Omaha
Moe'uhane Pa’ani
Imagine Waikiki
Paris-Hawaï
La Femme - 2023 Tour Dates
May 04 2023 - Mexico City – Pabellón Oeste – Mexico -
May 05 2023 - Guadalajara – C3 Stage – Mexico -
May 07 2023 - Bogota – Bonfire – Colombia -
May 10 2023 - Lima – CCB – Peru -
May 11 2023 - Santiago – Blondie – Chile -
May 13 2023 - Buenos Aires – C Complejo Art Media –Argentina