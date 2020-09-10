La Femme prep third album, share new single “Paradigme”

Parisian band La Femme, who are now a trio of Sacha Got, Marlon Magnée, and Sam Lefèvre, are putting the finishing touches on their third album and while details are scarce, they've just released this terrific new single which is their first new musc since 2016's Mystere. "Paradigme" is jazzy and horn-filled, with a little '70s glam as well. Likewise for its music video which throws in references to Phantom of the Paradise, Cabaret and more.

Watch that below and stay tuned for details on their new album.