La Femme share “Pasadena” video, announce 2022 North American tour

La Femme released Paradigmes back in April -- it's the third album from these Parisians and takes them in more electronic directions while maintaining the group's tres chic style. If you haven't given it a spin yet, you can do so below,. They've just shared the video for chilled-out track "Pasadena." It's part of the Paradigmes film they're gonna release at some point and you can watch the video below.

We haven't had La Femme on North American shores in a while, even without the pandemic, but they'll be here next summer, having just announced June 2022 dates including Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul, Vancouver, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 5 (tickets) and the L.A. show is at The Belasco on June 24 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour are on presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time.

LA FEMME - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jun 4 2022 Philadelphia, PA, US The Foundry

Jun 5 2022 Brooklyn, NY, US Brooklyn Steel

Jun 7 2022 Boston, MA, US Brighton Music Hall

Jun 10 2022 Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS

Jun 11 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada Lee's Palace

Jun 14 2022 Chicago, IL, US Thalia Hall

Jun 15 2022 St. Paul, MN, US Turf Club

Jun 19 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Rickshaw Theatre

Jun 22 2022 San Francisco, CA, US The Regency Ballroom

Jun 24 2022 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Belasco