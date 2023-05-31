La Force (Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle) announces new LP, shares “condition of us”

La Force, the solo project of Broken Social Scene member Ariel Engle, has announced a new album, XO SKELETON, due out September 29 via Secret City Records. Ariel produced it with Warren Spicer of Plants and Animals, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is the opening track "condition of us," a slow burning jam that she wrote for the "Song a Day" songwriting circle, organized by Phil Weinrobe during Covid lockdown. Hear it below.

La Force has tour dates coming up this summer and fall, including European shows supporting Patrick Watson and headlining dates in Canada. See them below.

LA FORCE - XO SKELETON TRACKLIST:

1. condition of us

2. how do you love a man

3. october

4. empathy sympathy

5. rock song

6. xo skeleton

7. ouroboros

8. zipolite

9. outrun the sun

LA FORCE: 2023 TOUR

09/08/23 - Cork, IE - SFSH Festival

09/22/23 Paris, FR - Cafe de la Danse**

09/23/23 Paris, FR - Cafe de la Danse**

09/25/23 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Grote Zaal**

09/27/23 Leuven, BE - Het Depot**

09/28/23 Leuven, BE - Het Depot**

09/30/23 Geneva, CH - Antigel Festival (L’Alhambra)**

11/22/23 - Montreal, QC - Centre PHI

11/24/23 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall

11/25/23 - Ottawa, ON - Fourth Stage - NAC

**Supporting Patrick Watson