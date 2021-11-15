LA hardcore band Sweat (mem Graf Orlock) sign to Pirates Press Records, release new video

Sweat is a new LA hardcore band with members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, Dogteeth, Ghostlimb, and more, and they'll release their debut full-length for the label later this year. Along with the signing comes a new live-in-studio video for "Joke's On Me" off the band's 2020 self-titled 7", which was recorded with Jack Shirley and came out on guitarist Justin Smith's Vitriol Records. It's a ripper that sounds like it could've come straight out of the '80s West Coast hardcore scene, and the video shows off how tight the band is and how vicious of a vocalist Tuna Tardugno is. Check it out below.

"We are stoked on this collaboration and upcoming release and are ready to unabashedly riff all over the planet," said of the signing and the upcoming album. Vique Martin, general manager of Pirates Press Records, adds, "The first time I heard Sweat I couldn’t believe that I was witnessing a hardcore band actually doing something new! And that alone made me want to work with them. That they are outstanding humans, full of fun, smarts and creativity, just compounded that. We at Pirates Press Records couldn’t be more excited to bring you music full of passion, anger, and magic. We can’t wait to share the full length in the coming months!"

Stay tuned for more on the full-length. The new video premieres right here: