La Luz announce Adrian Younge-produced album, share “Watching Cartoons”

La Luz have announced their self-titled fourth album which will be out October 22 via Hardly Art. The band worked with producer Adrian Younge, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Roy Ayers, Ghostface Killah, A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad and more. “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge says. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

The album includes recent single "In the Country," and the new single is "Watching Cartoons" which is a little different than anything we've heard from La Luz before. The drums have a little more snap, the bass a little more depth, but it does still feature their harmonies front and center. The video, directed by Nathan Castie, has a surreal Pee-wee's Playhouse vibe to it. Watch that below.

Folks on the West Coast can catch La Luz on tour this fall, and all dates are listed below.

Tracklisting:

1. In The Country

2. The Pines

3. Watching Cartoons

4. Oh, Blue

5. Goodbye Ghost

6. Yuba Rot

7. Metal Man

8. Lazy Eyes and Dune

9. Down the Street

10. I Won’t Hesitate

11. Here On Earth

12. Spider House

La Luz - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 11 - Sacramento, CA - The Red Museum (RedEx)

Sep. 24 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest

Oct. 29 - Austin, TX -Cheer Up Charlies (Levitation Fest)

Nov. 6 - Mexico City, MX - Festival Hipnosis

Nov. 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

Nov. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's *

Nov. 16 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley *

Nov. 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre *

Apr. 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 23 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social

Apr. 25 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Apr. 26 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

Apr. 27 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega

Apr. 28 - London, UK - Scala

Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Apr. 30 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

May 02 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

May 03 - Brussels, BE - Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

May 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

May 06 - Göteborg, SE - Oceanen

May 07 - Stockholm, SE - Hus 7

May 08 - Oslo, NO - Krosset

May 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

May 11 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

May 12 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

May 13 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur

May 14 - Munich, DE - Feierwerk

May 16 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

May 17 - Vevey, CH - Rocking Chair

May 19 - Barcelona, ES - Upload

May 20 - Madrid, ES - Tomavistas Festival

May 21 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba

* w/ Tropa Magica